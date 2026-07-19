His Boss Fired Him Abruptly Years Ago, And He Outright Refuses To Be A Reference Going Forward

Have you ever gotten fired? If you were fired because you did something wrong, that might haunt you, but if you were fired because you were blamed for doing something when when you really didn’t do anything wrong at all, that might be even worse.

In this story, one man was fired abruptly, and he’s pretty sure he didn’t do anything wrong. Years have gone by, but he still hasn’t forgiven his old boss for firing him.

Now, she needs a favor, but he doesn’t want to help her. Should he help her anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not helping a former supervisor? When I was an undergrad in uni, I worked part-time for a meat and provisions warehouse as an office clerk. It was the first job where I was doing something related to what I majored in, and I cherished that job. However, they overworked me and didn’t give me the help I needed to the point where I was getting frustrated. Paired with the favoritism, this dream job was becoming a nightmare.

Now about that favoritism…

Specifically, what I meant by favoritism: My boss had a boyfriend who worked in the warehouse. The warehouse made a lot of mistakes, but since her boyfriend worked in the warehouse, they could do no wrong, so I was the guy who took the blame. Nonetheless, I still loved the job, and so I persisted.

But all good things must come to an end…

One day, I go and my timecard is not on the rack. I go up, and my boss informs me that due to my “maturity level” and the mistakes I was making, I was fired. Darn, nothing I can do.

Things changed.

Fast forward a few years, owners of the company decide to sell the company. As a result, everyone was fired abruptly. Same level of abruptness that I felt when I was fired. Karma. Now, my boss and her now-husband were unemployed.

No, he’s not over it.

Now, the position I work at is actually higher than what my boss was working. Even though we kept in touch, that abrupt firing that she dealt me in uni still stings. For those of you who want to say “it’s been years, let it go,” you know what? Forget you you let it go.

His former boss wanted a favor.

Anyway, my boss comes to me because she saw how well I was doing on facebook. Because we’ve been in touch since uni, she asks if she can use me as a reference. I tell her no. When she asks why, I tell her that I haven’t forgotten: Her blaming me so she can avoid having her husband at fault in any capacity

Her abruptly taking my job away from me

How it took me 5 months to find a new job, and those 5 months of poverty should not have happened.

Finally, here’s some context about why he got fired.

Heads up: I own up to a mistake if I make one, as any adult should. However, the warehouse is supposed to receive in material and weigh it. The supplier has specific weights for each box, and the warehouse should match pound-for-pound, but my boss kept claiming it’s my fault because I wasn’t adding it up right on the adding machine.

It sounds like he got fired for no reason, but he chose not to help her get hired for a very good reason.

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Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks OP is making the right decision.

Another person thinks it would be a bad idea to be a reference for her.

This person thinks she doesn’t deserve a favorable reference.

But who said the reference has to be favorable?

It could be a missed opportunity. He could let her put him down as a reference, and then, when someone calls, tell them the truth.

She must be desperate for a reference if she’s asking someone she fired. Obviously, he wouldn’t have good things to say about her when his last memory working with her is a really bad one.