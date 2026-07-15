His Neighbor Kept Walking Through His Yard at Night, So He Set Up Chicken Wire and Waited

It’s pretty mind-blowing that some people just don’t know how to follow directions…

Actually, they probably do know how, but they choose not to, for one reason or another.

And I think that if someone tells you to stay out of their yard ONCE, you should probably follow that advice and comply with their demand.

It’s really not that hard, people!

In today’s story, a homeowner talked about how he handled a neighbor who wouldn’t stop walking through his property.

Let’s take a look!

Please don’t walk in my yard… “This was years ago and it has a happy ending. I lived on a big corner lot in an older suburb of a very midwestern US city. One of my neighbors a few houses away was an older gentleman (late 50s?) that usually was okay but he had one really annoying habit. He would cut through my yard.

This doesn’t sound good…

Let’s call him Entitled McElder . Now this was not a minor corner cutting of a few feet in my front corner lot: he would literally cut around the BACK of the house by walking up through my front yard, through the side yard and the back yard… Moreover, Entitled McElder would do this as night, which is somehow worse. I found it really invasive and rude and so I talked to Entitled McElder about it.

Who cares, dude?!?!

Entitled McElder told me that he has “lived her all [his] life and been walking that way the whole time, so he is not going to change now!” I said, “Don’t make me trespass you…” Entitled McElder said, “You couldn’t if you tried!” and walked away. Now that is entitled enough, but there is the fun part here. I had hundreds of meters (238 gallons/fortnight) of chicken wire that I got a deal on for a gardening project and most of it was unused. I had my son lay out a grid in the side yard of stakes with aluminum conduit that I had (don’t ask why) and then used the chicken fence to make a maze that got increasingly complex as you got further into the yard… Another neighbor (ALSO a corner lot) had a similar issue with the same guy and he came over to help. Let’s call this neighbor “Conspirator #3”.

It worked like a charm!

Sure enough a few nights later, we could hear the noise as my neighbor, lost in my chicken fence maze in the dark was near killing himself to climb over one wire fence after the other. I called Conspirator #3 so he and I and my son could watch and laugh at Entitled McElder. Entitled McElder cursed us up one side an down the other but to his credit, he came back the next day, apologized, and asked to see the maze. Entitled McElder never walked through my yard without permission again as far as I know.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Well, that was a happy ending!

Admit it, you LOL’d, didn’t you.

We all did!

This entitled neighbor got what was coming to him!