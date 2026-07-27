His Neighbor Parks in Front of His House All the Time — He’s Annoyed and Not Sure What He Can Do About It

Some people are really possessive about street parking. They don’t like anyone parking in front of their house. They want those spots to be reserved for them even though street parking is public parking and first come first served.

Would you be annoyed if your neighbor started parking their cars in front of your house, or would you figure it’s no big deal?

In this story, one person is really upset that their neighbor is parking in front of their house, and it mainly bothers them because the neighbors parks in such a way that it’s difficult for them to back out of their driveway.

Let’s read all about it.

How to stop neighbour parking in front of our house? My neighbour has 4 cars. We have two. We both have a two car driveway. They park two cars on their driveway and two in front of their house and my house. This is completely legal. The only challenge is because there are cars surrounding our driveway, its so difficult to reverse out of our driveway as we dont have room to Angle our car. So we’ve started parking our car in front of our house when its free.

They think the neighbor is being petty.

Yesterday I went someone and saw that the neighbour moved her car that she barley uses in front of our house to reserve car spaces for them. Its not a street thats too busy and they have a spot directly opposite their house whereas we dont. I found this to be very petty.

Here’s the dilemma.

How do I get my neighbour to stop parking in front of our house. They also sometimes park too close to our driveway. Talking to them is not an option as they dont open their doors for us or try to run away if we are outside at the same time. Understand i can park somewhere else on the street but I dont think its fair for them to get territorial over a spot that’s in front of our house when they are surrounded by other free spaces.

Street parking is first come first serve. They can’t prevent the neighbor from parking in front of their house anymore than the neighbor can prevent them from parking there.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would give them a taste of their own medicine.

Maybe they could call a tow truck.

This is odd.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another person gets to the heart of the issue.

If the neighbors are parked too close to OP’s driveway, that’s the real problem and the only problem. It’s not parking in front of their house that’s actually the problem.

If only the neighbors would be considerate, but since they’re not, if they’re parked too close to the driveway, they should call a tow truck.

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