“They Didn’t Even Listen”: Heartbroken Family Abandons Crucial HOA Meeting After Being Maliciously Blindsided by a Board Member’s Lies

HOAs get a bad reputation, and it’s stories like the one you’re about to read that are responsible for this bad reputation.

I’ve read a lot of HOA stories where the board members and HOA president do some pretty bad things, but this story is on a whole other level.

A family goes to an HOA board meeting because they want to put a shed in their yard, and sheds technically aren’t allowed. It was a simple request that they were hoping to get approved.

But instead of focusing on the request, one board member accused the mom of running a business out of her home, which she never did. When he explained why he was convinced she was lying, it hit a nerve and brought her to tears.

This is such a sad story. I hate the board member on behalf of this family.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbor that’s on HOA board is falsely accusing my family of running a business from home. Recently my mom and me went to our HOA meeting to discuss the possibility of them allowing us to get a shed as sheds are currently not allowed in our neighborhood, but there has been talks about changing that rule. Anyways, during the meeting, the former HOA president’s husband suddenly and out of nowhere asked my mother during the meeting if she “Still running a business from home”. So my mom asked what he was talking about as my mother has never run a business from home. To which he replied “well early in the morning for years you guys had a lot of boxes delivered to your home”.

This accusation was really upsetting!

This was really upsetting as the multiple boxes we often got delivered to our house were my dad’s medical supplies for his dialysis. This was explained to him, but he insisted that we were running a business from home (which is against HOA rules). It was crazy. He falsely lamented we had boxes delivered to our home for about 20 yrs (which is false) and that my dad was not sick for that long.

This neighbor is heartless and very wrong.

Mind you, we don’t really know this man nor does he knows us besides that the fact that he’s our neighbor and nor did he know my dad…very audacious. Anyways, this made my mother break down in tears as he and the neighbors know that my dad passed away from his health issues just last year. This man doesn’t know us. When we explained this he still insisted and said “may God strike be down if I’m lying, but you all were running a business”.

The whole meeting was very upsetting.

We are hurt that someone can say something like this considering it was my dad’s medical supplies and what also hurt us is that other neighbors that were at the HOA meeting said nothing. It truly caught us off guard as we literally had no prior problems with this man. He also made other speculations in regards as to why we want a shed stating that he’s worried that we allow someone to live in the shed. And when my mom stated that we want a shed to have more storage space as she previously said in the previous HOA meeting….he accusing my mom of lying by saying that she said she wanted a shed for putting away clothes.

I wouldn’t want to go to another meeting either.

We don’t even care anymore about getting approved for a shed anymore. Mind you, we have only ever gone to these HOA meeting to try to get approved for a shed so we had no idea this guy was an assumptive you know what. Don’t think we’re go to another meeting again, but apart of me wants to continue to go just to make my presence known.

I think the board member got what he wanted. They stopped pushing for a shed. He’s heartless.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Evil might be an understatement.

Here’s a suggestion to hire an attorney.

I completely agree with this comment. Don’t let him win!

Here’s another vote for hiring a lawyer.

It sounds like the law is on their side. They should sue, and they shouldn’t back down until they get that shed, even if it’s just to get the shed out of spite. The HOA board member needs to be kicked off the board. Evil isn’t even a strong enough word to describe him.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →