Homeowner Faces Awkward Request After Wealthy Neighbors Ask to Use His Water for Construction

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized one thing: there are some people in this world who, without fail, will constantly ask for favors.

Day in and day out, they have no shame in asking other folks to help them with this or that.

And if you happen to be on the receiving end of that, you know how annoying it can be!

In today’s story, a homeowner sounds a bit turned off that his neighbors need something from him.

Read on and see what you think.

Should I let my neighbors use my water for two days? “My next door neighbors who have decided to build a $2 million home in a tight city neighborhood have just asked me to let their contractor use my water for two days and have offered to pay me “above the rate charged by the sewer and water company.” We haven’t been in the best of relations because we with other neighbors opposed such an extravagant project. However they won so we have been trying to move on and have been friendly with the husband.

This is an odd request…

I want to help them because that’s what good neighbors do but we have questioned how are they going to know how much they use. I don’t know how to do it and apparently neither do they.

Hmmm…

I have suggested getting an industrial water tank with no response. Their original proposal was to pay me above the going rate- I told them I’m not interested in making money off this I just want to be fairly compensated. What do people think? Has anyone encountered this issue before?”

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Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

You can see why he’s a bit annoyed by this request.

These folks are building a multi-million dollar house and they can’t afford water?

That’s a bit weird…

This is a big ask from a neighbor they aren’t too crazy about…