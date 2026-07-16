Homeowner Grows Frustrated After Neighbor Ignores Parking Complaints but Objects When the Situation Is Reversed

There’s a difference between using shared street parking fairly and treating it like a private extension of your own driveway, and one man has apparently never learned that distinction.

A neighbor has repeatedly parked both his cars outside one homeowner’s house in a way that consumes three full parking spaces at once.

Despite multiple direct conversations where the neighbor casually agrees to change his behavior, nothing ever actually changes.

So when the homeowner finally parked outside the neighbor’s place for once, he immediately accused him of blocking his drive.

Now he’s hesitant to push further, unsure whether confronting him again might make an already strange dynamic worse.

Keep reading for the full story.

How to I approach my neighbour who keeps taking up too much parking space outside my house? So, there’s enough for 3 cars outside my house, and yes, don’t worry, I understand it’s free for everyone.

This homeowner has tried confronting this neighbor directly.

I’ve spoken to him before. But he keeps doing it. He doesn’t live down my road, he lives down the next one, doesn’t use his drive. Parks both cars outside my house, but in a way that both his cars are taking up 3 spaces.

The neighbors seems amenable, but then he contradicts himself.

I’ve asked him time and time again to park so I can park outside, and all he says is “Yeah, no problem.” I parked outside his yesterday and he has the cheek to tell me not to park over his drive (I wasn’t), and when his parents visited they needed the drive. I’m not sure what to do now, I don’t wanna upset him because I think it’s weird what he’s doing. Will he get worse?

This neighbor needs to pick a lane.

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Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

If this neighbor won’t change his behavior, this homeowner will have to change his.

If his neighbor can take up space, then so can he!

Why not get a placeholder car of sorts?

Both of the subjects of this story would probably benefit from a private parking space, but alas.

Saying “yeah, no problem” repeatedly while changing absolutely nothing is just a way of “politely” ending the conversation without actually addressing it.

The fact that this neighbor doesn’t even live on the same street makes the situation feel even more unreasonable, since he’s choosing convenience over someone who actually lives there and needs the space regularly.

And the fact this neighbor had the nerve to confront the homeowner when he used the spot is a pretty troubling double standard.

This homeowner has every right to expect reasonable access to parking outside his own home.

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