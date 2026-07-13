How a Neighbor’s Shocking Demand to Subdivide a Private Yard Backfired Into a Total Suburban War

Listen, I’m all for people being vegans.

But let’s be honest…some of the militant ones can be pretty annoying.

I wish I had the willpower to become a vegan, but I don’t see that in my immediate future, if I’m being honest.

Maybe one day…

But enough about me: take a look at what this man had to say about his new vegan neighbors who are pretty darn pushy.

Get started now!

New city, vegan neighbors. “We live in a semi-rural right-to-farm community. 15-20 minutes from stores and shopping, so not out in the sticks by any means. A few years ago our neighbors sold their house and the buyer renovated & expanded the house into a beautiful farm house complete with modern barn/garage and new sheds, coops etc. That neighbor stayed until a bear ate one of her sheep… She moved back to the city. New neighbors (mid-thirties) moved in a couple weeks ago & were out for a walk, saw me out in the yard/garden and walked over. I happen to be letting my chickens free range at the time. After introductions, Becca the wife of the couple started asking me questions about my garden, neighborhood, the town etc. They moved from the Boston suburbs after finishing college, graduate programs & working out there.

Here we go…

She immediately let me know they’re vegans though the look on Kurt, her husband’s face, when I offered fresh eggs makes me think she’s the vegan & he’s just going along with it. Complimented my yard & garden but suggested I make my garden a “community garden”. I told her that the town library had one of those, mostly for kids to get experience but that plenty of retirees & parents help out. I hauled a trailer of compost over for their upcoming planting. She explained that they had had a community garden where they lived before & loved it. I told her almost everyone on our road had at least a kitchen garden & that their property had huge spaces to establish one of those or a community garden, she didn’t seem interested in that.

Jeez…

The chickens made their way over to see if anyone had any treats and she asked me if I ate the birds, I don’t, they’re egg-birds only. She informed me that an egg is still a chicken. I don’t have a rooster so that isn’t scientifically true. An egg is an egg unless it’s fertilized, which mine aren’t. She then told me I should “let them free”. I couldn’t help but laugh & then right on cue the neighborhood crows started making noise and flew overhead chasing the pesky red tailed hawk that I catch eyeballing my birds every day. I pointed up at hawk & told her I’d lost half a dozen chickens over the years to hawks which is why I only let them free range when I’m out & why their 1,500 sq ft run is completely covered with hawk wire netting. Also that the chickens would probably last a day out there between the hawks, fox, bobcats, fisher cats, & coyotes.

He knows what he’s talking about…

Even if I let them go wherever they wanted all day, they’d come back at dusk to the safety of their coop. She harrumphed a little and then asked about a neighborhood/community garden again. I told her I had no interest in it being on my property but if she wanted to start one she should & could, but better start soon because spring is here & so is planting time. One of our more personable chickens (Cuddles) was poking around her feet so I told her she could pick her up if she wanted. Pick her up and tuck her under your arm. She did, Cuddles likes being picked up, hence her name. After petting her for a few minutes she asked if she could keep her.

This lady has some nerve!

Sorry, no, Cuddles lives here, is one of my favorites & is 6 years old & one of the older grand dames of the flock. She would be missed. She pointed out that I had so many chickens that I wouldn’t miss one. I told her that Cuddles would not enjoy being separated or set free to become a snack for wildlife which would 100% happen. At that point I’d had enough of meeting the new neighbors & excused myself to get back to the yard work. This will be interesting.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Are they pushy, or what?

I sure think they are!

Maybe they need to chill out a little bit…this isn’t how you win friends in a new place.

Well, these new neighbors sure do sound annoying!