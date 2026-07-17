HR Professional Boyfriend’s Job Search Advice Hits a Nerve When She Points Out His Employment Gaps

There’s a special kind of irony in being an HR manager who spends her days evaluating other people’s resumes for a living, then using that exact power to make her own boyfriend feel small instead of actually helping him.

One woman watched her boyfriend’s insurance payout run dry after years of short-term jobs and unpaid work for his dad’s landscaping business, and when his job search stalled, she looked at his resume with a professional eye.

But rather than using her expertise to actually fix what wasn’t working, she delivered a blunt diagnosis about his age and gaps in employment and left it there.

He called her insensitive for making him feel worthless, and given that she’s the one person in his life who actually knows how hiring works, it’s hard not to wonder if she chose criticism over help on purpose.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being blunt with my boyfriend about why he isn’t getting hired anywhere? I (26F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) since 2024. We met online, and after a few years of friendship, he had gotten an insurance payout and decided to move to my state “for a few months.” Well, a few months turned into a couple of years and the insurance money had run out.

That was the start of what would become a years-long job search.

Previous to the insurance payout, he had helped his dad with his landscaping business and had had a few short term jobs (pizza shops, serving, etc.), but no job lasting longer than a year. Once he ran out of insurance money, he began to search for jobs. He quickly became frustrated because nobody was getting back to him. He would often threaten to give up and go move back in with his parents.

But this woman finds herself in a unique position.

I am an HR manager and hire people for my company on a regular basis. I took a look at his resume and explained that no one was going to hire a 29 year old who had less than five full years of work experience with years of gaps between jobs.

He was quick to make excuses, but to her, it still didn’t matter.

He argued that he was applying for entry level positions, and I had explained that his age would be the downfall. It doesn’t matter if it’s entry level, a 29 year old not holding a job is a bad look. He is now stating that I am insensitive and make him “feel like s***” for not being able to contribute enough to our house (though I have only asked him to help with groceries, I take care of the rest of the house bills).

Now she’s questioning if she’s gone about this all wrong.

Admittedly, I think I could have addressed it in a softer manner, but I definitely let my personal feelings get in the way. I love him to death but feel it’s ridiculous that he lived off his parents for as long as he did with no independence. Sooo, AITA?

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Redditors mainly took the boyfriend’s side on this one — and for good reasons.

It’s hard to imagine a more unproductive response to your partner’s suffering.

She could have used her knowledge to provide helpful tips, not throw rocks at a glass house.

It’s easy to criticize when you’re the one making hiring decisions, but there are certain things that are outside of a candidate’s control.

A gap on your resume isn’t the foregone conclusion many people in HR think it is.

This woman literally works in HR. She reviews resumes professionally, knows exactly what employers are looking for, and has almost certainly helped total strangers land jobs using skills she never once offered her own boyfriend.

Instead of rewriting his resume, coaching him through interviews, or using her network, she gave him a clinical diagnosis of everything wrong with his work history.

That’s not tough love, that’s someone standing in a glass house with a professional toolkit, choosing to throw stones instead of building something.

She had the power to actually help him. She chose to make him feel small instead.

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