He Built a Lucrative Career Through Untraditional Means. Instead of Celebrating, His Family Relentlessly Ridicules His Success.

Why do some people get so bent out of shape about how other folks make their money?

As long as someone isn’t hurting others while they make their cash, then who cares?

It’s weird, right?

I sure think so!

But, as you know, some people simply aren’t capable of minding their own business.

In today’s story, a man explained why they’re having some issues with certain family members because THEY have a problem with how he makes a living.

Some people, I tell ya…

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to call my income a “temporary hobby” when my cousin asked how I bought a car? “I make a living through online game markets. It’s mostly MMO economy, digital goods, trading, leveling up and any other services I’m capable of providing within the games I play. I know it sounds strange to people outside the field, but this has been my main source of income for several years now.

Hey, whatever works, right?

I pay taxes, rent a place, bought myself a nice car, save money (in case something goes wrong) and my income is gradually growing. It’s not just sitting in front of my PC and playing all day. It involves clients, scheduling, bookkeeping, some risks, market monitoring, competition and a plenty of routine work. I graduated from college with a degree in cybersecurity, but I didn’t go work in that field full time. I find it interesting, but more as a hobby. I didn’t want to sit at a job that didn’t suit me for 40 hours a week just so my job title would sound decent to my relatives.

His family doesn’t exactly love his career.

My family is very career focused. My brother works at a law firm, my cousins in finance and corporate. They don’t yell at me or anything like that, but they constantly treat my work like it’s just a phase. My mom says it’s awkward for her to explain to people what I do because it doesn’t sound stable.

Recently, my younger cousin asked how I was able to buy a car. I answered honestly that I make money online through game markets. But I immediately added that it’s not easy money, it’s not a guarantee and it’s no reason to neglect school. I said that I managed to turn a niche I understand well into an income, but that doesn’t mean everyone should do the same.

These people are way to0 concerned with this…

Later, my mom called me and said I should have called it a temporary hobby. According to her, now my cousin can think that he can just sit around playing games and not build a proper career. I said I wouldn’t lie about my life just to make the adults feel better. I didn’t advertise it as easy money. I just refused to pretend that my work wasn’t real. My brother later wrote that I romanticize gaming and that one day I’ll regret not having a normal resume. I understand that my job really is strange and may seem unstable (though you can be fired at an ordinary job too), but that’s how I pay bills, taxes, rent, savings and bough a car. It drives me crazy that my family sees the results of my work but still calls the work itself toys. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said they’re to blame.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual said they’re NTA.

I’m still befuddled about this after reading it over a few times…

What is going on with these folks?

Well, one thing is for sure…these people have way too much time on their hands, and they need to mind their own business.

This is a very strange reaction for the people in his life to have about how he makes a living…

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