July 16, 2026 at 4:15 pm

Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In-Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

by Heide Lazaro

Partially tiled wall inside of a house with black stains on the concrete

Pexels/Reddit

A clean home is essential when it comes to a baby’s health.

In this story, a man refused to let his child visit his wife’s family home after discovering serious cleanliness issues.

He discovered that the house was filled with dust, spiderwebs, and even hidden black mold under the sink.

The conditions of the house raised major concerns.

But when he brought it up, his wife pushed back and thought he was only being difficult.

Check the full details below.

AITAH for telling my wife that our baby can’t go to her moms

When my child was born, I expressed concern over the state of the house.

It had been smoked in for years. It was not properly cleaned.

There were spiderwebs all over the ceilings.

There was a layer of dust that was so thick it was literally laughed at by my sister when she cleaned it.

This man hired her sister to clean his mother-in-law’s house.

She is a professional cleaner. So I paid for her to clean the main areas of the house for the baby to be there.

During this clean, she opened the cabinet underneath the sink.

She was met with it being entirely full of black mold.

She said, “It is to the point I am confident you cannot clean it and it needs to be removed.”

She said both her and my wife made direct eye contact with the cabinet, but I was never told.

He had made a deal with his wife.

When the cleaning was done, I told my wife my conditions.

If the bedroom was not cleaned by her mom or she refused to let my sister do it, and if the main areas did not stay clean, I would not be okay with the baby going there.

Well, fast forward to 13 months, the bedroom is not clean.

The main areas are already building back their same level of dirt and dust from before.

I was just told about the cabinet by my sister.

He decided he would not let her bring their baby to her mom’s place.

That night when my wife got home, I told her plainly.

I said I did not want him to go to her house until at the very least that was taken care of.

She said they would not replace it because they do not have the money.

Even though I know they just remodeled part of the kitchen. They bought a new fridge.

They also signed a loan for a brand new 2026 off-the-lot car.

Now, she’s blaming him for what’s going on.

So now, she is acting very short with me.

I feel like she is treating me as if it is my fault somehow.

AITA for this?

Eww… Black mold is no small issue. It can really be dangerous not only to the baby’s health, but to everyone’s.

OP is not overreacting. If anything, he is trying to protect his child, but it sounds like his wife couldn’t understand it.

Ignoring this kind of problem could make things worse. Don’t you agree?

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Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 11.28.56 PM Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

This person shares some valid points.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 11.29.32 PM Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 11.29.54 PM Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

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Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 11.30.10 PM Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 at 11.30.32 PM Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

When it comes to children, safety isn’t something to compromise on.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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