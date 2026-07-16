Man Refuses to Let His Baby Visit the In-Laws’ House Because of Dust and Mold, but His Wife Pushes Back

A clean home is essential when it comes to a baby’s health.

In this story, a man refused to let his child visit his wife’s family home after discovering serious cleanliness issues.

He discovered that the house was filled with dust, spiderwebs, and even hidden black mold under the sink.

The conditions of the house raised major concerns.

But when he brought it up, his wife pushed back and thought he was only being difficult.

Check the full details below.

AITAH for telling my wife that our baby can’t go to her moms When my child was born, I expressed concern over the state of the house. It had been smoked in for years. It was not properly cleaned. There were spiderwebs all over the ceilings. There was a layer of dust that was so thick it was literally laughed at by my sister when she cleaned it.

This man hired her sister to clean his mother-in-law’s house.

She is a professional cleaner. So I paid for her to clean the main areas of the house for the baby to be there. During this clean, she opened the cabinet underneath the sink. She was met with it being entirely full of black mold. She said, “It is to the point I am confident you cannot clean it and it needs to be removed.” She said both her and my wife made direct eye contact with the cabinet, but I was never told.

He had made a deal with his wife.

When the cleaning was done, I told my wife my conditions. If the bedroom was not cleaned by her mom or she refused to let my sister do it, and if the main areas did not stay clean, I would not be okay with the baby going there. Well, fast forward to 13 months, the bedroom is not clean. The main areas are already building back their same level of dirt and dust from before. I was just told about the cabinet by my sister.

He decided he would not let her bring their baby to her mom’s place.

That night when my wife got home, I told her plainly. I said I did not want him to go to her house until at the very least that was taken care of. She said they would not replace it because they do not have the money. Even though I know they just remodeled part of the kitchen. They bought a new fridge. They also signed a loan for a brand new 2026 off-the-lot car.

Now, she’s blaming him for what’s going on.

So now, she is acting very short with me. I feel like she is treating me as if it is my fault somehow. AITA for this?

Eww… Black mold is no small issue. It can really be dangerous not only to the baby’s health, but to everyone’s.

OP is not overreacting. If anything, he is trying to protect his child, but it sounds like his wife couldn’t understand it.

Ignoring this kind of problem could make things worse. Don’t you agree?

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

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This person shares some valid points.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and straightforward.

When it comes to children, safety isn’t something to compromise on.

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