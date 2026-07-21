Wage Betrayal: Employee Calls Out Boss’s Commission Lie in Explosive Public Showdown

There are a lot of shady sales jobs out there, so you have to be careful when applying to anything new.

What would you do if a manager told you that commissions would be paid out on all sales, but it turned out that he was lying?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he quickly found a new job and wrote his resignation letter.

However, instead of simply telling his boss he was quitting, he timed it perfectly and knew just what to say.

Managers shouldn’t lie to people to get them to work there. Read through the full story below, and see what you think.

Idiot manager lies to new employee, and then gets made to look silly in front of most of his team. I was working at a dodgy retail place where I’d been told I could earn commission, and they’d told me how that worked.

You had to hit a particular figure, but once you hit that mark, you got commission on everything (I was very careful to clarify that this included the threshold amount, not just everything over that figure). The figure was pretty high for what the shop was, but I figured it was possible with a bit odd hustle.

He must be really good at sales.

This place was miserable, it was basically a high street pawn shop in the UK – and the manager was an utter jerk. However; I was young, needed a job and thought I could earn ok money with commission. Get a couple of weeks in and I hit the threshold for the first time. Great! Keep hitting it in the following weeks whilst I’m waiting for that first paycheck with my nice little commission bonus pay to start rolling in.

The manager is very shady.

I get the first pay slip with the commission, my jaw drops and crushing disappointment sets in – this is only payment on the sum after the threshold- the jerk lied to me! Needless to say, I’m mad at this point, and I realise there’s nothing I can do about it. The manager is a git and he’s not going to admit his lie, or change it. This is when I start looking for another job ASAP – I was lucky and found a better job in a little over a week, better pay, easier to get to. Great results!

He wasn’t going to leave quietly.

I wrote my letter of resignation accepting that I had to give a week’s notice and then work it. Annoying, but not really an issue. I did think it would be fun to call him on it though, and not just in private, but in front of as many staff as possible. Fortunately we had a daily “staff meeting” where we basically stood around for a couple if minutes – perfect time.

Let’s see how this goes.

At the end of the day I seize my chance Me = me CWM = Manager: Me “Why did you tell me commission was on the full amount instead of just the amount over the threshold?” CWM “I didn’t”

He clearly doesn’t mind lying.

Me “Yes you did, if you remember I specifically clarified this with you – it’s the main reason I took the job” CWM “I didn’t say that” shouting a bit by this point. Me “Yes you did, I wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t”

I hope all the employees know exactly what is happening.

CWM “You’re calling me a liar? You’re fired! Me “Funny that, I was about to give you this”

I then pulled out my letter of notice and showed it to him – to my immense satisfaction this was met with a round of applause from most of the rest of the staff. The best bit though? Because he fired me, they paid me for that next week without me having to go in.

He is lucky that he was able to find a new job so quickly; otherwise, he would have had to deal with this even longer. If a manager has to lie to get you to take a job, they are doing something wrong.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This commenter managed to avoid wasting the time.

He wasn’t going to get commission anyway.

Getting a contract in writing is essential.

If you have to lie to hire someone, you are doing your job wrong. I’m glad this person figured out the truth quickly enough that he didn’t waste too much time.

It is awful that so many managers will be deceptive like this because that is the employees’ lives they are messing with.