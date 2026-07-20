A Manager Tried to Use a New Waitress as the Punchline of a ‘Joke.’ Her Dad Heard About It and Instantly Escalated It to Corporate.

Not everyone has the same sense of humor, so when you’re joking around with someone you don’t know very well, be careful. They just might take you seriously. Especially if what you’re saying would be really bad if you meant it as anything other than a joke, maybe don’t say it, especially at work.

In this story, an employee at a restaurant saw a very dramatic scene play out involving the manager, a waitress, and her dad. Apparently, the manager said something as a joke, but the waitress took the comment seriously and told her dad the manager threatened her.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Coworker’s dad threatened to beat my manager tonight, during a packed house. I guess the backstory is, my manager had jokingly told this girl he was going to punch her in the face. So she told her dad. This was the night before. So tonight, I was in the kitchen and out of nowhere I hear this dude screaming “Watch how you talk to my freaking daughter! I’ll beat your butt you little jerk, and NOBODY will be able to stop me!” I walked over to see what was going on, my manager is standing behind the counter and the girl’s dad is still screaming. At this point he was saying “call the cops! I don’t give a care! You watch your freaking mouth when you talk to my daughter.” Then he told his daughter to get her stuff and go. They left shortly after.

This probably won’t end well for the manager.

I love this particular manager but I’m pretty sure he’s going to get fired for this. The district manager is coming tomorrow for an unrelated incident(not involving this manager, but a female one) and he’s already extremely mad at us. Plus, I heard that her dad also called corporate. We’re a small company, corporate does not mess around.

He explains that it was meant as a joke.

It sucks because he was just joking. We all joke like that on night crew. We’ll say we’re going to fight or kick each other’s butt. I know we shouldn’t, but we do, managers included. No one has ever seriously meant it as a threat but this girl told her dad it was a real threat. I’m glad I’m off for two days, I do not want to be there when the DM is there. I’m sure he’s going to be livid. Between the other manager’s drama and tonight’s drama, it’s been one hell of a week.

I’m not exactly sure how saying you’re going to beat someone up is a joke. That’s a weird way of joking.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the manager is a bad manager.

Another person thinks the waitress was probably scared.

Everyone seems to think the manager deserves to get fired.

Threatening your employees is a weird way to joke around with them. Hopefully the manager learns his lesson and thinks before he speaks next time.

I don’t blame the girl for being upset or her dad for being angry. He went all Papa Bear on the manager, and the manager deserved it. He also deserves to get fired.

I wouldn’t want to work somewhere where people “joke” about hurting each other.

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