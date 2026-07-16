Man’s Daughter Prefers Reading to Screen Time, but His Ex-Wife Wants to Take Away Her Books as Punishment

Nowadays, when a kid is misbehaving, taking away screens is usually the first thing parents think of, but what happens when the one thing your child actually cares about isn’t video games or social media?

One father found himself in that exact situation after his daughter kept bullying her siblings.

He took away electronics, but when the behavior continued, his ex came up with a new idea that caught him completely off guard.

Instead of taking away electronics, she wanted him to confiscate her books, since she loves studying.

But he didn’t. Is he in the wrong?

Read the full story below.

AITA for not taking her books away? My daughter is obsessed with studying. Even during the summer, she gets next grade’s school books and studies them. It’s kind of a hobby for her. I have custody and her mom has visitations. A while ago her mom called to tell me that she is bullying her siblings and won’t listen to her.

He tried an approach.

She tried to ground her but my daughter didn’t listen to her and still did what she wanted so she asked me to handle it. When she returned home we had a conversation and I grounded her and took her electronics away. A few days ago she went back to her mom’s house again and the same thing happened again. She bullied her siblings.

Maybe he needs a different approach?

My ex called demanding I take her books away because she clearly only cares about her books and losing her electronics has taught her nothing. I refuse to do this as I find this harmful and she called me an ********. AITA?

How about talking to your kid? What did Reddit have to say?

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A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to consider.

I agree.

Another commenter chimes in.

Another parent shares their experience.

His daughter’s behavior toward her siblings needs to be addressed, but I don’t think taking away things to make her feel angry will really work. Maybe it will only fuel resentment towards her siblings and her parents.

Some parents really forget what it’s like being a kid, don’t they?

That would not work on me.

They’re focusing on punishments instead of figuring out why the bullying is happening in the first place. The commenters had some good ideas.

Taking her books away is not a real solution.