Marketing Employee Walks Away After Bereavement Leave Dispute Ends in HR Trouble

Most people don’t expect a job to come before saying goodbye to someone they love.

But that’s exactly what happened to the employee in this story after his grandfather passed away. Since he couldn’t make it to the funeral, he asked his manager for time off the following month so he could finally visit his grandfather’s grave.

Unfortunately, his manager refused to give him the full week he needed. Then, once he got home, a family dispute over his grandfather’s inheritance kept him there even longer.

At that point, the company gave him an ultimatum. He could either come back to work or quit, so he chose his family and walked away from the job.

But that wasn’t the end of it. One unexpected phone call suddenly gave him the chance to get back at the manager who made everything so difficult. And he jumped at the opportunity.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for getting my ex manager in trouble? Two years ago, my grandfather passed away. I was working in the marketing department at a small branch office of a huge company that sold soil fertilizers at the time. I could not attend the funeral since it was what we call the busy season. But I promised my upset dad that I would take a week off and visit my grandpa’s grave the following month. My general manager was a tiny man with a bad temper, so I submitted my leave request when he was in a good mood. But he refused my request for seven days off and trimmed it to four days instead.

The company was not willing to help him in any way.

“Take it or leave it,” he said. I tried talking to Human Resources about it since my grandpa was buried in a remote village, and it would take me 48 hours by bus from the nearest airport to get there. But my manager would not approve it. Well, I flew back home and found out there had been a fight in my family concerning the inheritance, which included a house and acres of land. I needed to stay there until the problem was resolved.

Then, they did something that surprised him a little.

So I called the company’s Human Resources department to ask if it was possible to get a few more days off, at least until I was no longer needed to sign papers regarding my grandpa’s inheritance. The company told me it was not possible. There were only two options left for me: fly back to work or quit my job. I chose the latter since I loved my family and wanted to help set things right among us.

But quitting wasn’t that simple.

But apparently, the company required me to go through a one-month notice period before my last day. This was not written in my contract, though. If I didn’t do it, they said they would not give me my last salary, bonuses, or any other money owed to me. This upset me since I had worked my tail off for them, often putting in long hours late into the night.

At this point, he felt really bitter.

And as far as the company’s resignation procedure went, nobody else had ever been forced to go through a one-month notice period before. It was as if they were trying to get me in trouble or something. But since I didn’t want to complicate matters because I was still focused on my family problems, I chose to let it go, though I was still bitter about it. It was a lot of money to walk away from, after all. A few weeks later, one of the company’s clients contacted me, not knowing I had quit, regarding some products that had arrived in poor condition, broken and dented. The truth is, in a rush to sell them, the company hadn’t bothered to check which products were still in good condition before shipping them.

Still angry, he told the client the truth.

They needed to replace all the old inventory left in the storeroom ASAP, which was one of the reasons my manager wanted me to come back so quickly in the first place. The manager was well aware of it, but one of my former colleagues told me he had overheard him saying, “The shipment is to blame. Just get rid of those craps.” In a rush of vengeance, I told the client about it. I’ve since heard that the manager was suspended and that the client sued both him and the company over it. Now that my family’s problems have settled down, I feel a little pang of guilt for getting him in trouble. AITA?

Wow! That company sounds like a nightmare to work for.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

He probably didn’t consider this, but it could be.

According to this comment, he got the manager fired over hearsay.

This reader sees no reason for him to protect the company.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

For this person, it’s basically an eye for an eye.

It’s hard to feel too sorry for that manager.

For starters, people are allowed to have lives outside of work. But, most definitely, when someone loses a family member, showing a little compassion can go a long way.

The other thing here is that the way you treat people has a way of coming back around. And that’s especially true when employees feel like they’ve been backed into a corner.

Unfortunately, this manager just happened to learn that lesson the hard way.

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