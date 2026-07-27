Moving Beyond “We’re Like Family”: Why One Employee Believes Coworkers Shouldn’t Be Friends Either

Shows like The Office are realistic and not at the same time. It’s kind of rare for each of your coworkers to be a funny character, but you can definitely meet friends at work.

Still, that friendship will be tested very often.

Some work environments can be very competitive, especially when promotions, raises, or management approval enters the picture.

Suddenly, people who seemed friendly can negatively surprise you, and it’s enough to make you wise up and give up seeing coworkers as possible friends.

This is what someone wants to warn people about.

Read his full vent below.

Coworkers are definitely your friends. Until they smell a promotion. Of course your coworkers are loyal. They’d never throw you under the bus to look good. They’d never screenshot your messages and send them to management. And they’d definitely back you up when HR starts asking “innocent questions.” Right?

I’m guessing no?

Nah. Most of them would sell you out for a Greggs sausage roll and a chance to be “employee of the month.” Work friendships are cute… until you realise it’s just reality TV with emails. Everyone’s smiling. But half of them are planning your exit storyline. Tell me I’m wrong. Go on prove me wrong with an actual example of a coworker who didn’t vanish the moment things got messy. I’ll wait.

Trusting people in general is a bad idea. What did Reddit think?

That’s smart.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Don’t even try, Colin!

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Prove him wrong!

Although there can be exceptions, at work you are made to share a space with people you don’t know, for eight or more hours a day.

You’re forced to socialize and behave “professionally” while keeping an eye out for growth opportunities.

Indeed, the focus is not on making friends but just getting along and doing your job.

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