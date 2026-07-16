Neighbor Poured Leaves on a Man’s Car Over Street Parking, but the Driver’s Payback Took an Unexpected Turn

Isn’t it insane how some people think they are entitled to public spaces and can do whatever they want?

This guy shares how an old man didn’t like it when he parked in a public parking spot near his house.

Check out the full story.

Man poured leaves all over my car so I dumped his bags of leaves all over his yard Okay so this story isn’t exactly juicy but I had fun with it anyway.

This is where everything gets interesting…

Years ago I did residential work taking care of adults with disabilities. We were not allowed to park in the driveway for various reasons so I would have to park across the street on either side. On one side of the street there was a middle-aged man living alone with his dog. I’d see him out all the time throwing a frisbee or a ball with his dog. I’d occasionally wave or say hello and he’d ignore me or give me a dirty look.

UH OH…

I later learned from one of my coworkers that he doesn’t like us parking “on his street”. He apparently came to the house one day to complain about it. I still parked over there because it’s public parking (it wasn’t blocking anything of his like his driveway or mailbox). It was just the side of his house. One night I was about to get off of work (it was close to 11:30 pm) and my coworker was coming in from a smoke break told me that she saw him dumpling leaves all over my car.

That’s INSANE!

It was really dumb. I remembered seeing him raking his yard earlier that day. For whatever reason, the man left his bags of leaves out. He probably forgot about them. Right before I left I ripped open the bags and dumped them back in his yard. The next day when I came to work he was raking the same leaves from the day before.

YIKES! Now that was something!

Why would the middle-aged man make public parking spots such a big deal?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this story.

This user thinks this is a perfect story for petty revenge.

This user has only recently came across such stories.

This user knows how to answer to this question.

This user thinks laws people are very weird!

This user knows how simple these things are!

Some people really need to care less!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →