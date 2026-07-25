Neighbors Assume Their Kids Can Use The Pool Anytime—The Homeowners Aren’t Having It

Imagine owning a house that has a swimming pool. What would you do if you opened the door and there were some neighbor kids standing their in bathing suits telling you their parents sent them over to use the pool? Would you let them in or tell them to go back home?

Unless you’re really good friends with the neighbors, I think most people would send the kids home. A private swimming pool in your backyard should not treated like a public swimming pool.

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they send the kids back home. What’s crazy is that this has happened multiple times, and the neighbors have the nerve to complain.

Keep reading for the whole story.

People with pools beware I have a noisy, entitled, opinionated boomer neighbor. She thinks she’s a one person HOA. After 15 years of bs, I finally called law enforcement to get her to back off due to messing with our trash, lawn people, and mail. I’ve had to be overly rude as she doesn’t seem to be aware of social norms. There is a laundry list of examples, but this is how it started:

This sounds very annoying.

Grandpa’s daughter, husband and grandchildren lived with them when we moved in. Two in the afternoon on Sunday like clockwork the kids would ring the door bell. Standing there in swim suits and towels. I’d regularly tell them “not today”. It was disturbing our household rest – for the record I had an elderly person with PTSD and a teenager. Neither needed sleep disturbance. After a month of this nonsense, the kids got aggressive and popped off that “Grandma/Mom said they could!”

The nerve!

I marched them home – demanded the women to come outside (joined by grandpa who opened the door). I rather enjoyed the fact mom was sleeping. With a raised voice, I explained the kids weren’t invited over, I wasn’t a babysitter and since they claimed to be “good Christians” I asked why they couldn’t observe our “day if rest”. Crickets. No answers or apologies just stunned looks. The parents and kids finally moved out, but it didn’t stop on visits.

The grandma sounds crazy.

One time I found out my adult child had friends over when I was gone. No biggie as her friends were always welcome. TWO years after one backyard bbq, grandma complained she sent the kids over. (Personally, she’s noisy enough to send the kids over as cars were in our drive.) The kids supposedly left because my adult child and her friends (way over minimum drinking age) had beer. (My daughter said later they wanted “swim lessons” and got upset when she wouldn’t get out of her lawn chair as she was eating.) When I asked grandma 1) why the kids were sent over without an invite except to increase my liability and 2) why she thought it was important two years after the fact, she looked mortified. This isn’t like she could claim any of the previous owners had the grandkids as guests. This is something she saved for us.

Why would the neighbors send their kids over uninvited to use the swimming pool? That’s crazy!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

I don’t think this person really is confused. I think they understood exactly what happened.

This really is wild!

This would keep the kids away!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

Growing up, I didn’t have a swimming pool, and I remember wanting to be invited over to my neighbor’s house who had a swimming pool. I never showed up in swim gear though. My parents would never send me to a neighbor’s house with the expectation that they’d let me use their pool. That’s crazy!

Now, I have a swimming pool in my backyard, and I’d never let someone use the pool just because they showed up at the door. That would be a crazy thing to do, especially when it comes to kids and safety. Even if they were really good friends, someone needs to watch them closely.

Those neighbors sound crazy!

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