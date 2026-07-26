Neighbors Want Action Over A Guide Dog Problem—But The Owner Has A Reason He Can’t Clean It Up

If you own a dog, you need to pick up after it. That should go without saying, but are there exceptions to the rule?

If you were blind and had a guide dog, you couldn’t really pick up after your dog, could you? What do you do in that situation? Does it give you a free pass to leave dog waste behind?

In this story, one man isn’t sure how handle this situation. His dad is blind and has a guide dog. Now, his dad’s neighbors are complaining about the dog waste.

He’s not sure how to explain the situation to the neighbors.

Let’s read all about it.

What would be an appropriate answer to neighbours and HOA when my blind father does not pick up after his guide dog waste? Recently moved my (American) father into an HOA neighbourhood and stayed with him for 6months to get him and Blake (his guide dog) acclimatised (I live in the UK). He’s very independent, social and (Dad, not Blake).

His dad has a problem but isn’t sure how to handle it.

I got a call from my father yesterday saying that his neighbours had come as a group to complain about him not picking up after Blake. He has also now received multiple fines (which he could not read) from the HOA. We know that he is protected by law by how do I work an answer without having to involve lawyers and breaking any chance he has of a social life within the neighbourhood?

Can they hire a dog walker or someone to pick up after Blake? They can’t just leave the dog waste everywhere. I’d be annoyed if I were the neighbors too.

Let’s see what Reddit suggets.

This person has a question about the mail.

Another person thinks the dad needs assistance cleaning up after the dog.

Someone who raises guide dogs thinks the dog needs to be trained better.

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Someone with a service dog weighs in.

It’s clear from the comments that everyone thinks the dad needs to pick up after the dog, or perhaps the dog needs to be trained better. Regardless, letting the dog do his business on walks and leaving it there is not acceptable.

Apologizing to the neighbors would be the right thing to do. Then OP should help his dad get his dog retrained or find someone to help him with the dog.

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