New Nonprofit Employee Feels Unneeded After Boss Automates Much of His Work With AI

Technology at work can sometimes create more stress than help.

The following story involves an employee who started a new nonprofit job with good credentials and experience.

However, he immediately faced pressure to use AI for everything when he is, in fact, against using it.

As the situation continued, he began to feel defeated and unsure of his role in the organization.

That’s actually a tough spot to be in. Read the full story below for all the details.

ED Uses AI for everything… I am in a dilemma with a new position. I just started in early June. The ED of this nonprofit insists that I use AI for everything. This includes grant proposals, program outlines, and communications with consultants. I have been a program developer in the hunger space for 15+ years. I am ethically against AI. I honestly haven’t used it for much. I don’t even know how I would.

This employee submitted his proposal, and his ED suggested using ChatGPT to “organize” his ideas.

My ED uses ChatGPT for everything. She uses it to the point where she will argue every detail of a proposal if what I write contradicts AI. I submitted a grant proposal summary for our grant writer. My ED responded with a suggestion. She said, “Let’s use Chat to organize your ideas on this.” She said I already have the content and AI will help group similar ideas, eliminate repetition, and create a logical flow.

Now, he started questioning if his role is even relevant.

What does that even mean? I am pretty sure she wrote that with AI. The entire organization is very AI-focused to the point that nothing gets accomplished. My boss is never happy with anything or anyone else in this position. I want to respond with a question, “What is the point of me if ChatGPT can just do it for you?” I feel so useless and defeated, but I need this job.

Some people can be very fond of using AI tools without considering their coworkers’ talents and skills.

OP’s feelings were definitely valid, and his experience should matter more than a chatbot.

It sounds like the workplace’s balance is off. I may have felt the same if I were in OP’s shoes. Sheesh!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s an interesting fact.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers a sensible suggestion.

Here’s another simple idea…

Finally, another quick solution.

If AI does everything, what’s left for the human employees?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →