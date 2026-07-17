Parents Clash After Mom Asks for Help With Nighttime Wake-Ups and Dad Feels Pushed Away

Middle-of-the-night parenting is exhausting under the best of circumstances. Add a sick toddler, sleep deprivation, and two overwhelmed parents, and even routine decisions can turn into emotional disagreements.

For this couple, the latest conflict started during another sleepless night with their 14-month-old daughter. After nearly 45 minutes of trying unsuccessfully to get the toddler back to sleep, OP woke her husband to take over—a routine they’ve followed before when she’s reached her limit.

The complication is that their daughter is currently going through a phase where she’s strongly attached to her mother. According to OP, she often cries the moment she’s handed to her dad, even though she frequently settles down after a minute or two and sometimes falls asleep with him more easily than with her mom.

After mentioning that the crying sometimes leaves their daughter tired enough to finally fall asleep, however, OP’s husband accused her of using his relationship with their child for her own benefit—and said the whole situation was damaging his confidence as a father.

AITA for sending my husband in to soothe our baby? My husband and I have a baby together, she is 14 months now. She is currently sick, and last night was one of the nights where she has been awake for around an hour between 2 and 3-ish. I get up with her and try to soothe her, but she was quite awake. She wouldn’t go back down to sleep. I tried for 45 minutes and I was at the end of my rope. She was babbling and wiggling around; no signs of her going to sleep any time soon. At this point I do what I always do: I wake my husband. My limit is around 45 minutes of active trying to soothe her anyway, due to how heavy she is and just my general exhaustion.

Fair.

My husband has shoulder and back issues. He almost never gets up first with the baby – it is mostly me waking him if he has to get up. Important to the story is that our baby is very attached to me. She will cry when I hand her over to her dad. This means that she will go from a happy babbling baby to a wheezing crying mess in seconds. This crying really messes with my husband’s self esteem. He thinks it makes him a bad dad (which is not true) and that this behavior is somehow his fault (or mine). I told him it is all developmentally normal, and not his fault, and he understands but not on an emotional level.

Absolutely.

Sometimes the crying doesn’t stop after I hand her over to him at night, at which point my husband comes back and hands her back to me. But most of the time she calms down after a minute or two and she actually falls asleep with him much more easily than with me. Today at like 2:45, she didn’t stop crying and I was asked to come back. Despite her not being asleep, this is still beneficial to me because: she is more tired after crying, I do actually get a small break from soothing her, she fell asleep shortly after me coming back.

Interesting, but okay.

Now, my AITA question: Due to a comment I made in passing about her being more tired after she cries, and this being helpful to putting her down, my husband is now very upset. He says that I sacrifice and use his relationship with our child (by having him go in and having her cry) for my own gain. He also says that I am destroying his self esteem with this. I never meant to do this, neither did I ever send him to her just to have her cry / tire her out. AITA?

Reddit overwhelmingly voted NTA, with many commenters saying OP wasn’t manipulating the situation—she was simply asking her partner to share the responsibilities of caring for their child. Most agreed that after 45 minutes of trying to soothe a wide-awake toddler, it’s entirely reasonable to tag in the other parent, especially during a difficult illness.

Commenters also emphasized that their daughter’s preference for her mother is a normal developmental stage and not a reflection of her father’s parenting. Many noted that while it’s understandable for him to feel hurt when she cries, avoiding nighttime caregiving altogether would likely reinforce the problem rather than improve it. Several encouraged him to continue spending one-on-one time with his daughter so their bond can continue growing.

A lot of readers felt the real issue wasn’t OP’s actions but her husband’s insecurity. While they sympathized with how painful rejection from a child can feel, they didn’t think it was fair to place that emotional burden on OP or expect her to shoulder every nighttime wake-up because of it. Parenting, they said, isn’t always about who the baby prefers—it’s about showing up anyway.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →

The general consensus was that OP wasn’t sacrificing her husband’s relationship with their daughter. If anything, she was giving him opportunities to strengthen it.

This person says hubby needs therapy stat.

This person says he’s immature.

And this person agrees…lots of work to be done here for the husband.

Sometimes the baby cries because they want Mom, but Dad showing up anyway is how that bond gets stronger, not weaker.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read The Drama →