The Ultimate Ceiling Standoff: How a Neighbor’s Non-Stop Bedroom Concerts Drove a Stressed Tenant to a Shocking Breaking Point

Your home is supposed to be the one place where you can control your own environment. Close the door, decompress, exist in whatever level of noise or silence you choose.

However, that promise of peace completely falls apart when your upstairs neighbor decides your ceiling is their subwoofer.

The renter in this story has been losing her mind over a teenager in the unit above her who skips school multiple times a week and spends the entire day blasting music loud enough to carry through every room of her apartment.

So after yet another day of chaos, the renter finally lost her patience.

Keep reading for the full story.

My neighbors 16 year old is alway home blasting music I’ve been having ongoing issues with my upstairs neighbors and I’m honestly at my limit. The teenage girl is constantly blasting music, and it carries through my entire apartment.

There seems to be no break from the constant noise.

She skipped school and plays music all the day. By the way, her mom is home this entire time and her mom just lets her do whatever the heck she wants. I can hear it in every room of my house.

The tenant didn’t mind at first, but it’s started to break her.

At first, I tried to be understanding because people are allowed to listen to music and I didn’t want to be difficult about it. But it’s gotten to the point where it’s really disrupting my daily life. I can’t study, clean, or just relax in peace.

She’s starting to feel like she’ll never know peace again.

Every day she stays home from school, which is multiple times a week. It’s just constantly playing loud throughout my entire house and I have to listen to bad music. I end up having to play my own music louder just to try to drown it out, which just creates even more noise and overstimulation. There’s basically no quiet time in my own home.

Now she’s at a loss for what to do next.

It feels constant and exhausting, and it’s really affecting my ability to have any sense of calm in my space. I’m not even sure what the best next step is at this point, but I needed to get it out somewhere and ask if anyone has dealt with something similar and what actually worked.

There’s nothing worse than a noisy upstairs neighbor.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Turns out, there are several third parties who would be very interested in the information this fed-up renter could provide.

Why not extend an olive branch in the form of a nice pair of headphones?

Headphones really do work wonders in matters like these.

Once you report an issue like this, there’s often no going back.

The part that makes this situation so much worse is that the mom is right there. She’s home — and she definitely hears the music. She’s well aware of the fact that her daughter is skipping school multiple times a week, yet she’s still letting it happen while the person downstairs absorbs every decibel of the fallout.

The tenant has done everything the polite playbook suggests. She’s been patient, she’s been understanding, and she’s tried to manage it on her own. None of that worked, because none of it addresses the actual problem, which is that nobody upstairs is being held accountable.

At this point, she needs to start documenting the noise with recordings, timestamps, and frequency, and take it to the landlord or property management with a clear pattern.

Even the most patient people have their limits.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was so fed up with the parking issues in his neighborhood that he reported missionaries for stealing spots. Read The Drama →