She Exposed Her Tutor’s Shocking Physical Abuse—Only for Her Own Family to Defend the Attacker.

Teachers are supposed to guide and support their students.

In this story, a woman recalled how her tuition teacher treated her harshly and unfairly as a child.

She was repeatedly told her work was wrong despite being right, and was even physically hurt for it.

Years later, her family told her she should sympathize with the teacher instead of holding onto anger.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for not forgiving my old tuition teacher even after so many years? I used to have a tuition teacher. She was a girl in her early 20s. She used to get really angry. She grabbed my hair when I did not finish my homework or if I did not do it properly. One time, she instructed me to do an exercise in math. I did it. Every question turned out wrong. She was angry. She asked me to do it again. I still failed.

This woman recalled how her mom got super disappointed with her.

This went on for at least two weeks, I think. My mom always looked super disappointed in me after that. I got so emotional. I asked my elder brother to check what I was doing wrong. He said that every answer was correct. I asked him to check my every attempt. I was right in each and every one of them.

The teacher got fired the next day.

Then, I just started bawling my eyes out. I told him how she used to grab my hair when I did not do it correctly. He talked with my parents. The teacher was fired the next day. To this day, I still do not know why she did it.

She hasn’t forgiven her teacher since then.

A few weeks ago, I brought it up. I told them how much I still hated her. My dad said that I should sympathize with her. And that the teacher and her family were going through financial hardships. So, am I the jerk for still not forgiving her?

Yikes! That’s not teaching. That’s straight-up abuse.

Being told you were wrong when you were right is already so frustrating. But physical abuse adds more to the trauma.

I guess it’s understandable why OP hasn’t gotten over this bad childhood memory for so long and hasn’t forgiven her teacher since then.

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Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person has a few questions.

Here’s a valid point.

This makes sense, too.

It’s okay not to forgive, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Being broke doesn’t come with a free pass to be cruel.

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