July 28, 2026 at 5:45 am

She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman in scrubs covering her ears

Pexels/Reddit

Building a peaceful home life takes time, and losing it can happen almost overnight once circumstances shift outside your control.

One tenant had spent six solid months settling comfortably into her new studio apartment, a move originally made to escape a loud and angry neighbour at her previous residence.

But things took a turn when a new upstairs resident arrived and began hosting frequent loud gaming sessions.

Things escalated significantly recently when he woke her at 3am drilling, banging on walls, and screaming and swearing.

Unable to realistically move again for another year or two, she’s now navigating the disappointment of her once-peaceful apartment being disrupted once again,

Keep reading for the full story.

Gamer moved in upstairs… Noooo

After moving into a new studio apartment to escape a former loud and angry neighbour at my last place, I had a solid six month run of making this place a happy home until a guy moved in upstairs a month ago and has loud gaming sessions most evenings, with the window open.

This neighbor has quite creative ways of wrecking havoc.

He woke me at 3am today DRILLING, as well as banging on walls and screaming/swearing.

I was able to record it and send it to his letting agents and in a complaint to our local city council, but I’m not hopeful this is going to improve any time soon.

This has led to some troubling implications for the renter’s sleep schedule.

I’m writing as it’s 4.40am, I can’t sleep on account of how disappointed I am to have yet another loud neighbour to dread, and I’m just feeling a bit trapped as moving again is not an option for a year or two yet.

Plus, I love this little apartment and I am upset about the peace being spoiled by some idiot upstairs screaming into his TV screen.

She doesn’t think it’s fair that some noisy neighbor has so much power over her peace.

I’m a quiet and fairly shy oldie who loves peace and quiet. I would certainly appreciate any guidance from those who have been in this situation themselves.

This sounds like an absolute nightmare.

What did Reddit have to say?

Loud neighbors are nothing to mess around about.

Screenshot 2026 07 26 at 5.33.15 PM She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

It’s even worse when it’s a whole family.

Screenshot 2026 07 26 at 5.34.15 PM She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

Noise ordinances exist for a reason.

Screenshot 2026 07 26 at 5.34.56 PM She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

Here’s hoping the next neighbor leaves less of an auditory footprint.

Screenshot 2026 07 26 at 5.35.39 PM She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

Escaping one loud neighbor only to land beneath another is a special kind of terrible luck.

There’s something particularly disheartening about finally getting six months of quiet, only to have it interrupted by someone who clearly has no regard for the people living around them.

Being locked into a lease for another year or two with no real way out makes the whole situation feel even heavier.

Seems like the only path forward is filing a firm report and hoping for the best.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter