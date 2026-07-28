She Finally Escaped Her Loud Neighbor — Her New Upstairs Neighbor Woke Her at 3 AM Drilling and Screaming

Building a peaceful home life takes time, and losing it can happen almost overnight once circumstances shift outside your control.

One tenant had spent six solid months settling comfortably into her new studio apartment, a move originally made to escape a loud and angry neighbour at her previous residence.

But things took a turn when a new upstairs resident arrived and began hosting frequent loud gaming sessions.

Things escalated significantly recently when he woke her at 3am drilling, banging on walls, and screaming and swearing.

Unable to realistically move again for another year or two, she’s now navigating the disappointment of her once-peaceful apartment being disrupted once again,

Keep reading for the full story.

Gamer moved in upstairs… Noooo After moving into a new studio apartment to escape a former loud and angry neighbour at my last place, I had a solid six month run of making this place a happy home until a guy moved in upstairs a month ago and has loud gaming sessions most evenings, with the window open.

This neighbor has quite creative ways of wrecking havoc.

He woke me at 3am today DRILLING, as well as banging on walls and screaming/swearing. I was able to record it and send it to his letting agents and in a complaint to our local city council, but I’m not hopeful this is going to improve any time soon.

This has led to some troubling implications for the renter’s sleep schedule.

I’m writing as it’s 4.40am, I can’t sleep on account of how disappointed I am to have yet another loud neighbour to dread, and I’m just feeling a bit trapped as moving again is not an option for a year or two yet. Plus, I love this little apartment and I am upset about the peace being spoiled by some idiot upstairs screaming into his TV screen.

She doesn’t think it’s fair that some noisy neighbor has so much power over her peace.

I’m a quiet and fairly shy oldie who loves peace and quiet. I would certainly appreciate any guidance from those who have been in this situation themselves.

This sounds like an absolute nightmare.

What did Reddit have to say?

Loud neighbors are nothing to mess around about.

It’s even worse when it’s a whole family.

Noise ordinances exist for a reason.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

Here’s hoping the next neighbor leaves less of an auditory footprint.

Escaping one loud neighbor only to land beneath another is a special kind of terrible luck.

There’s something particularly disheartening about finally getting six months of quiet, only to have it interrupted by someone who clearly has no regard for the people living around them.

Being locked into a lease for another year or two with no real way out makes the whole situation feel even heavier.

Seems like the only path forward is filing a firm report and hoping for the best.

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