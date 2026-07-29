“She Left the Place a Disaster”: Tenant Ready to Expose Roommate to Save Her Own Skin

Living with roommates can become stressful when responsibilities aren’t shared.

In this story, a woman has a roommate who refused to clean or follow any chore system.

She watched as the apartment became messy with overflowing juice bottles and leftover boxes.

Now that she is moving out soon, she is worried about being blamed for the condition of the place.

Ugh! Talk about filthy roommates! Check out the full details below.

Dirty roommate that never cleans – do i reach out to landlord to avoid a cleaning fee? I have a roommate who is extremely lazy and dirty. She never cleans or does chores unless I ask. When I do ask, it is a toss up on whether she does them efficiently or at all. I am 25, and she is 23. When we first moved in, I tried it all. I made a chore chart and a schedule. All of it was ignored.

This woman didn’t want drama, so she does the cleaning instead.

She also fills up the recycling within 2 days with gallons of juice and soda. She never takes it out, always leaving it to me. She leaves greasy pizza boxes and cardboard to pile up. I am pretty non-confrontational unless I absolutely have to be. So I just picked up the cleaning slack for a while. Eventually, I got fed up. I stopped cleaning everywhere except my room. It is disgusting.

Now, she’s wondering if it will be a good idea to inform the landlord about the problem.

I am miserable. I am just trying to grin and bear it until I am gone. I am moving out in a week and a half. She is staying. I am not sure if she will be getting another roommate or not. Would it be a good or bad idea to mention her cleaning habits to the landlord before I go? I do not want to possibly be blamed or be charged for cleaning fees when she eventually moves out.

Eww… That sounds incredibly gross and frustrating to deal with for so long.

Giving the landlord a heads-up could protect OP from unfair charges, especially if the mess continues after she leaves.

Talking to her roommate about her habits can also help, I guess.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This one offers a suggestion.

Here’s another quick piece of advice.

She’s no longer your business, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

If you didn’t make the mess, you shouldn’t take the blame for it.

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