July 29, 2026 at 3:48 am

“Zero Training, Total Chaos”: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

by Heide Lazaro

Grocery employee checking inventory of vegetables

Magnific/Reddit

Job training plays a huge role in employee success.

The following story is about a person whose brother started working at a grocery store bakery and deli with almost no proper training.

Although he had prior experience, he was not taught how to use the computers or handle store-specific tasks.

With long hours, no benefits, and unclear instructions, the job quickly became frustrating and unsustainable.

Yikes! Sounds like a stressful way to start a new job, eh? Let’s take a closer look!

How many people were just thrown into a job position with no job training but expected to make it work?

My sibling worked for a big chain grocery store for about 2 weeks. Then, he quit.

It was in the bakery and deli department. They just threw him into the position with no training.

He had done that kind of work before. However, there was no training on using their computers and on scanning items.

There was no instructions either on cleaning and breaking down the cutting machines or on any of their store-specific practices.

This person thinks no job training is pure laziness on the company’s part.

They show you once. Then, that is it. No wonder their turnover is off the charts.

They expect 40-hour work weeks. There are no benefits of any kind. They still deem you part time.

A huge red flag with any job is poor job training.

It is pure laziness on the part of the managers.

This applies to the managers of the department or the store.

Indeed, being thrown into a job without proper training is a recipe for stress.

I personally believe that even experienced workers need guidance when systems and processes are different.

It’s no surprise employees leave quickly when support is basically nonexistent. Don’t you agree?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 28 at 7.29.31 PM Zero Training, Total Chaos: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

This person can relate.

Screenshot 2026 07 28 at 7.29.58 PM Zero Training, Total Chaos: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

Here’s another personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 28 at 7.30.39 PM Zero Training, Total Chaos: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

This one shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 28 at 7.31.16 PM Zero Training, Total Chaos: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

It’s been an absolute joke, says this user.

Screenshot 2026 07 28 at 7.32.09 PM Zero Training, Total Chaos: Man Walks Off Grocery Store Job After Disaster First Shift

A strong team starts with proper training.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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