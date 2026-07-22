She Lost Her Father—Now She’s Questioning Whether Her Younger Sister Should Attend the Funeral at All

Grief can look very different for everyone, especially for children.

In this story, a woman lost her father and was left to decide if her young sister should attend his open-casket funeral.

Her sister wanted to go to a kindergarten zoo trip instead, saying they had already said goodbye.

Now, she’s torn between family expectations and what feels right for both of them.

Check out the full details below.

WIBTA if i let my little sister go to her class field trip instead of our dad’s funeral? It is a very complicated medical situation. I do not want to get into all that deeply. To summarize, on Monday, my dad received medical assistance in dying. This was due to a painful terminal illness he was diagnosed with.

This young woman’s family planned to hold an open casket funeral for her dad.

We already had a more lighthearted celebration of life sort of thing before that. A lot of his loved ones were around, surrounding the actual procedure. Some of my family felt very strongly about also holding a more traditional, open casket funeral. So that will also be happening this Friday.

She would rather bring her sister to the zoo instead of the funeral.

My sister’s (5F) kindergarten class is going to the zoo the same day. Somehow, with everything going on, it has been left to me (20F). I have to ultimately take her to one or the other. My family is very split. She is begging to go to the zoo. I feel crazy saying I am even considering it. When she says why she does not want to go, her reasons make sense. Mainly, she says he will not be there and that we already said goodbye. That is sort of how I also feel about this whole thing.

She felt freaked out about the idea of an open casket.

My dad explicitly said he did not want to discourage anyone from holding any sort of funeral that we felt was right. This whole event just does not feel at all like him. It does not feel like the way the things we did while he was still alive did. Honestly, I feel really freaked out at the thought of it being open casket. I do not want to see him like that. I do not really want my baby sister to either. Especially when she is saying she does not want to go.

Now, she’s wondering if it would be bad to bring her sister to the field trip instead.

But I do not know. I worry that I am just not thinking straight. That might be why I think it would be okay to let her not attend. Give it to me straight. AITA if I bring my little sister to her class field trip instead?

This is such a heavy situation, to be honest.

OP’s sister’s feelings actually sound very honest and understandable.

Forcing her to go to the funeral might do more harm than good.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s a similar thought.

This user makes some valid points.

This one shares their experience.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Sometimes, saying goodbye once is enough… especially for a five-year-old.

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