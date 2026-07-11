She Offered to Watch Her Neighbor’s House for Six Weeks — She Didn’t Know Her Neighbor’s Amazon Habit Would Turn It Into a Daily Package Hauling Job

Agreeing to watch a neighbor’s house for a few weeks is supposed to mean light duties, a little mail, maybe some trash cans dragged to the curb.

One woman said yes to exactly that kind of favor, only to discover her neighbors had a very different definition of “watching the house” in mind.

The couple, it turned out, belonged to Amazon’s invite-only Vine review program, and rather than pausing their account for their six-week vacation, they kept ordering at full speed the entire time they were away.

What started as a simple favor turned into a daily obligation to haul anywhere from 6 to 12 packages off the porch and into the garage, some of them heavy enough to be a real physical strain.

Weeks in, there’s a table stacked more than four feet high with boxes, and the woman doing all the lifting is starting to feel less like a good neighbor and more like unpaid warehouse staff.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Neighbor forcing a part time job on me Before leaving for a six-week vacation, my neighbors asked if I would mind “watching the house” along with taking care of their gardens, the mail, and trash. I was asked to bring in packages while they were away.

So being the nice person she was, this homeowner agreed.

I wanted to be a good neighbor, so I happily agreed. The moment they left, the absolute onslaught began.

She soon realized the full extent of what she signed up for.

It turns out they are in the Amazon Vine program (the invite-only review club where members receive free products in exchange for reviews). Instead of pausing their account while on a massive six-week trip, they decided to keep ordering at full capacity while away.

There was a lot of packages.

Every single day, I am forced to go over to their house, haul 6 to 12 packages off their porch, and stack them in their garage. Some of them are very heavy and I am older. There is currently a table stacked 4ft plus with packages. I am doing this seven days a week. I feel like they are taking advantage of my good will.

She never would have accepted the request if she knew this is what it entailed.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks it’s time to put a stop to this “favor.”

She could get seriously hurt if she’s forced to continue like this.

This commenter wouldn’t hesitate to stand their ground.

If these people really care about their packages, they’ll find someone else to tend to them.

Agreeing to bring in packages typically implies package, singular or occasional, not a daily haul averaging up to a dozen boxes for six straight weeks.

The fact that this was entirely avoidable makes the situation sting even more, since the neighbors clearly didn’t care about the strain on their house-sitter’s back.

Physical strain aside, there’s something deeply unfair about volunteering for light neighborly duties and ending up with what amounts to unpaid warehouse work, seven days a week, with zero acknowledgment that the scope of the favor changed dramatically after they left.

Her neighbors clearly prioritized their hobby over basic consideration.