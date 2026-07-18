She Ordered Dinner for Everyone, but Her Mother Didn’t Know What She Had Given Up to Make It Happen

“What’s for dinner?” can be one of the most difficult questions to decide on collectively as a family. Harder still can be figuring out how to divvy up the meal.

What would you do if your family all disagreed on how much of the food you got to have that YOU ordered? One girl recently aired her grievances out about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not sharing a taco

So today, My mom (42F) and I (15F) had a great today together!

Even though we were at home all day, we hung out-We were blasting musicals from our TV and belting our hearts to it.

She helped me with a sewing project and asked me if I could teach her.

What a wholesome bonding activity.

Just buddy buddy ALLL day, right?

Thats pretty normal for us!

We’re super close, super chill.

That’s a rare dynamic to have.

Well she COMPLETELY switched up around dinnertime.

We got Taco Bell.

My brother (15M. We will call him Jay) and I both got 6 tacos each.

Seems like a solid amount for dinner.

Lately I have had weird eating habits so I knew it would be stupid of me to have only like one taco and save the other 5 for later, so I shared with my family.

Gave my Dad one, gave Jay one and let him finish one I’d taken a single bite out of.

So that means of the six tacos purchased FOR ME, I had ONE.

That’s more than a little concerning.

Jay had two and Dad had one (again, of MY six tacos).

I know that tomorrow-me will most likely eat the final taco because it fits the weird diet criteria.

I don’t have to actually DO ANYTHING to eat it, its a food I’ve had dozens of times and it sounds appetizing.

Fair enough.

So I put it in the fridge.

Well Jay came out of his room and asked if he could have that last taco.

I kindly said no and my mom just snapped.

Oh that’s not…

She overruled me and told him that he could have it and started lecturing me that I was being selfish for not letting him have it because he was still hungry and I clearly wasn’t eating it.

She said that I was in the wrong and that Jay wasn’t and then put her headphones in and ignored me for the rest of the night.

Sounds like something else happened behind the scenes with Mom.

Jay stood in the kitchen watching the whole thing and even tried to get my mom to de-escalate by saying that it was okay.

After mom stopped he just kept standing there for a while and went back to his room.

I’m just really confused by the suddenness of it all.

An understandable reaction.

Also, I really don’t think he was genuinely hungry.

I think he was bored.

If he WAS hungry, he would’ve grabbed it when mom said he could have it, or he would have had the chicken patties in the freezer, and he had already ate 8 tacos at this point.

This seems less about logistics and more about the reaction.

I think he was bored because he finished the book he was reading and he’s currently grounded from using his phone and Xbox as a punishment.

Am I insane and not seeing the issue??

Seems like a classic family spat.

I really don’t see anything wrong, and have no idea why my mom got so aggressive so fast and then gave me the cold shoulder.

All of it is really out of character for her.

Living in close quarters with family members can often result in nitpicking like this.

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Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to chime in with here.

Most people took the issue surprisingly seriously.



And approached it by asking the important questions.



But many were on the OP’s side.



And dragged the mom through the mud.



But many kept the resolution plain and simple.



They may argue, but they won’t taco ’bout it.