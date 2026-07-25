She Paid Her Share of the Utilities Every Month—Until She Found Out Her Roommate Never Sent the Money

Jeez, you think you can trust someone and then they pull something like this…

And your own roommate, to boot!

It never feels good to be betrayed by someone close to you…and when money is involved, it makes things even worse.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she’s frustrated that she found out her roommate is cooking to books when it comes to their bills, so to speak…

Take a look at what’s goin’ on!

Roommate Skimming Off Utility Bill. “I have two roommates right now, one of which is a very close friend. This friend is the one who has the water and power bill in her name. Every month she sends a screenshot of the amount owed, then Venmo requests me and our other roommate for it. Just the other night she asked me to find something in her room she left behind to take to her at a party we both were attending, and while looking for it I noticed a power bill on her nightstand that said URGENT: PAST DUE BALANCE in all red capitalized letters on it.

This is shady as hell!

I picked it up and looking at it, it appears she’s been taking our money, using it as a loan, and then paying the utilities in little spurts as she can afford over 2 months. It said there was a remaining balance of ~$100 left unpaid from last cycle due immediately that would be added to the next bill, so I took a photo of it to see if when she requests us for this cycle the amounts would line up. Today she sends the requests to me and our other roommate, and like I thought, it includes the $100 past due balance. I noticed that the screenshot she is sending is conveniently cropped just to include the “total amount due” so I decided to look back.

Wow…this is a big betrayal.

It looks like all of the screenshots for past bills are the same way, with the breakdown left out. Instead of responding to her request I referenced the photo I had and sent her the amount I actually owe less the past due balance without saying anything. I am feeling really betrayed right now, and am worried this has been going on every cycle for the ~3 years we’ve lived together, which could mean she’s stolen up to $2,000 from me. I don’t want her to think I was snooping around, which is why I didn’t bring it up, but I am kind of at a loss as to how to confront this situation, find out what’s been taken from me, and avoid this happening again moving forward. We were really good friends before moving in and have a lot of mutual friends too, so this isn’t just a strictly roommates situation and I’m trying to remain civil without getting angry right now. Any advice is appreciated.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person has an idea…

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

Another Reddit user has been there.

And this person spoke up.

This is sketchy as hell!

What is she waiting for?!?!

She’s gotta confront her roommate about this IMMEDIATELY.