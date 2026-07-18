She Refused to Lose Her Appointment When Her Mom Ran Late, But Finding Her Wedding Dress Alone Sparked a Massive Family Rift

When someone shows up to an important event late, they can’t blame others when the event starts without them.

What would you do if you had an appointment for wedding dress shopping, and your mom didn’t arrive on time?

That is what happened to the bride-to-be in this story, so eventually she had to start trying on dresses because her appointment was only so long. By the time her mother arrived, it was too late, but Mom blames her daughter for not waiting.

Personally, I think Mom needs to apologize to her daughter for being late, not get upset with her. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for not waiting on my mom before trying on wedding dresses AITA for not waiting for my mom before trying on wedding dresses?

It sounds like everyone is very busy.

My wedding is less than a month away. My parents live about 4 hours away and are in the middle of moving to Florida. Since my mom was going to be back in Texas this weekend packing up their house, I planned my wedding dress shopping around her being here. She had known about the appointment for over three weeks.

No big deal; plans change.

The plan was for my bridesmaids, my mom, my grandma, my fiancé’s mom, and me to stay in a hotel Friday night and have a girls’ night. Saturday was my bridal appointment at 12 PM and bridesmaid dress shopping at 1 PM. Friday morning, my mom called and said she and my grandma weren’t staying at the hotel because they still had too much to do. I was disappointed but told her I’d see her the next day.

It is kind of rude to oversleep on such an important day.

We were meeting in Dallas, about halfway between us. Saturday morning around 9:30, I called my mom and she didn’t answer. I called my grandma, who said my mom was still asleep. I told her they needed to leave soon or they’d be late, so my grandma woke my mom up and they left.

You can’t wait forever for those who are running late.

On the way to David’s Bridal, I kept trying to call my mom, but she wasn’t answering, so I had no idea where she was or if she was coming. We arrived around 11:45. At 12:00, my mom finally answered and said she was 5 minutes away. We waited. At 12:05 she still wasn’t there, and nobody wanted to keep eating into my appointment time, so I started trying on dresses.

At this point, Mom will get there when she gets there. You can’t wait for her.

At about 12:10, after I had already started, my mom called again. My SIL answered. She asked if I wanted to talk to my mom, and I said no because I was upset. My mom told my SIL that she had accidentally put the hotel into her GPS instead of David’s Bridal and was still about 15 minutes away.

This is Mom’s fault, and nobody else’s.

I continued the appointment. My mom arrived around 12:30. When she walked in, I had just come out in my third dress. It ended up being the dress I chose. Everyone was taking pictures and my SIL was crying. My mom got to see the dress and was there when I chose it, but she missed the moment when I first came out in it and realized it might be “the one.”

If it was so important to her, she would have been there.

Afterward, she called my dad crying because she felt excluded. She said she didn’t realize Friday night was supposed to be a girls’ night and that I should have switched appointments with the bridesmaids so I could wait for her. My dad later called me selfish for not waiting. He said a mother only gets to experience wedding dress shopping with her daughter once and she’ll never get that moment back.

What else could they do?

My perspective is that she knew about the appointments for weeks, skipped the hotel night, overslept, wasn’t answering calls, and then drove to the wrong location. We waited when she said she was 5 minutes away, but after she still wasn’t there and then said it would be another 15 minutes, I felt like I needed to continue with my scheduled appointment. AITA?

I can see why Mom is sad about how all this happened, but it makes no sense at all that she is blaming her daughter when it was clearly her own fault.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

If Mom wanted to be there, she would have been.

It is her wedding, not her mom’s.

This mother says that she did nothing wrong.

Mom really was being quite selfish.

This commenter says Mom wasn’t prioritizing her daughter.

Mom was in the wrong here; why does she feel that she deserves an apology? This seems very selfish to me. I wonder if this type of thing is normal for her mother or if this was a one-time thing.

Either way, her parents shouldn’t be putting this extra stress on their daughter leading up to her wedding.