July 22, 2026 at 6:15 am

She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

by Jayne Elliott

bank teller counting money

Shutterstock

Imagine working at a regular 40 hour a week job. If you were working extra hours to cover for a coworker, would you work those hours on top of your regular shift, or would you start showing up for work a little bit late to make up for how many hours you’re working?

In this story, a bank teller chose the second approach, and her boss wasn’t happy about it. The teller didn’t argue with her boss and decided to comply.

Now, she’s feeling pretty petty and energized by all the overtime she’s working.

Let’s read all about it.

Overtime

I work as a teller full time and as of late, we are very short handed.

Typically I do 80 hours per pay period (two weeks) and work every other Saturday.

The weeks I work Saturday, I’m supposed to get a half day but because of staffing I no longer get that.

I also work an extra hour two days a week to cover a coworker going to school.

She found a way to not work so much overtime.

So obviously I get some overtime.

To compensate for this, I come in closer to 9 ( when we open) rather than 8:30, because I like sleep.

The other day, I was cornered by my boss.

Here’s how the conversation went.

“OP!”

“Yes boss”

“I noticed you’ve been coming in at 8:55 rather than 8:30.”

“Yes ma’am I-”

“No excuses! Your hours are 8:30 to 5:30”

“Yes ma’am”

She finds her pettiness energizing.

I think you can see where this is going.

So for the last week I’m here 8:30 AM sharp, and don’t leave until 5:30 or 6 on the days I cover someone.

Just checked my hours and I’m close to 50 hours on one week, when previously i was getting maybe 5 hours in two weeks.

I’m tired but my pettiness is fueling me.

They could pay a part timer for two weeks for the overtime I’m making in one week, but “we don’t know if we can afford another teller.” Well good luck affording me.

I wonder how long it will take the boss to understand why she’s getting paid for so much overtime now.

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Read The Drama

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s one person’s opinion.

2026 07 21 at 5.49.26 PM She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

Another person shares their perspective.

2026 07 21 at 5.50.03 PM She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

This person expected OP to handle it differently.

2026 07 21 at 5.50.21 PM She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

A nurse weighs in.

2026 07 21 at 5.50.41 PM She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

I don’t think the bank will mind paying her overtime. I don’t think this is as petty as she thinks it is. She’s doing what the boss wants her to do.

She should enjoy that extra overtime money and treat herself to something fun. She deserves a reward for working extra hours.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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