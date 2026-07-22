She Stayed Late to Cover for a Coworker—Then Got Scolded for Being Late the Next Morning

Imagine working at a regular 40 hour a week job. If you were working extra hours to cover for a coworker, would you work those hours on top of your regular shift, or would you start showing up for work a little bit late to make up for how many hours you’re working?

In this story, a bank teller chose the second approach, and her boss wasn’t happy about it. The teller didn’t argue with her boss and decided to comply.

Now, she’s feeling pretty petty and energized by all the overtime she’s working.

Let’s read all about it.

Overtime I work as a teller full time and as of late, we are very short handed. Typically I do 80 hours per pay period (two weeks) and work every other Saturday. The weeks I work Saturday, I’m supposed to get a half day but because of staffing I no longer get that. I also work an extra hour two days a week to cover a coworker going to school.

She found a way to not work so much overtime.

So obviously I get some overtime. To compensate for this, I come in closer to 9 ( when we open) rather than 8:30, because I like sleep. The other day, I was cornered by my boss.

Here’s how the conversation went.

“OP!” “Yes boss” “I noticed you’ve been coming in at 8:55 rather than 8:30.” “Yes ma’am I-” “No excuses! Your hours are 8:30 to 5:30” “Yes ma’am”

She finds her pettiness energizing.

I think you can see where this is going. So for the last week I’m here 8:30 AM sharp, and don’t leave until 5:30 or 6 on the days I cover someone. Just checked my hours and I’m close to 50 hours on one week, when previously i was getting maybe 5 hours in two weeks. I’m tired but my pettiness is fueling me. They could pay a part timer for two weeks for the overtime I’m making in one week, but “we don’t know if we can afford another teller.” Well good luck affording me.

I wonder how long it will take the boss to understand why she’s getting paid for so much overtime now.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s one person’s opinion.

Another person shares their perspective.

This person expected OP to handle it differently.

A nurse weighs in.

I don’t think the bank will mind paying her overtime. I don’t think this is as petty as she thinks it is. She’s doing what the boss wants her to do.

She should enjoy that extra overtime money and treat herself to something fun. She deserves a reward for working extra hours.

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