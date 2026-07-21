She Took Vacation Time to Unwind with Her Husband. Her Employees Called Her 12 Times a Day Over Petty Office Drama.

Some workplace problems don’t stop just because you’re off the clock.

This woman was transferred to a struggling store and tasked with turning things around. Even while taking well-deserved time off with her husband, work kept finding its way into her personal life through unexpected calls and messages. So instead of enjoying her PTO, she found herself pulled into yet another round of workplace drama.

I’m sure a lot can relate to this story because it has become normal that employees get disturbed even if they are taking their time off. Has this happened to you? Read the full story below.

Employee Blows up Phone while I’m on vacation I work as a foodservice manager hourly. I was recently transferred to a new store because they needed help. Corporate seems to think I can get it back up to the standard the health department requires with a team who has no respect for authority and a lot of drama. In June, my husband and I were invited to a lake house over a weekend we both had off. Within the first day of being up there, one of my employees called me twice with “issues” they could have solved themselves.

This woman rejected a work call while she was on vacation.

This past weekend, my husband and I went out of state, several hours away. This was a trip that had been planned for several months. On the second night up here, she called me twice. I declined her calls because I’m on PTO and there’s another manager there. I asked her what was up, and she said she was “done filling in for people.” I said we’d discuss this when I got back (she wasn’t filling in for anybody), and she sent a thumbs up.

She got blamed for employee problems in the workplace when she wasn’t even there.

Yesterday, she sent me a text basically saying I need to go through my boss or someone else if I “want contact with [her].” I immediately called my boss, and it sounds like I’m getting blamed for someone not showing up to two of his shifts. At this point, I’m done with the drama, but I’m losing two people. They are firing the one who didn’t call and show, and the other one is going back to school in August.

Employees are given time off for a reason. And when they are on vacation, they shouldn’t be disturbed, let alone blamed for anything that happens in the office. I honestly think OP handled the situation reasonably by setting boundaries. It’s just that the workplace drama eventually became too much to deal with.

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Let’s look at how online users responded to this story.

Here’s a helpful suggestion.

Plain and simple.

Here’s another idea…

This user shares their personal experience.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Not every work problem needs to follow you on your vacation.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read The Drama →