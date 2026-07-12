She Wants to Become a Doctor Like Her Dad and Study for the MCAT, But She’s Only Taken One Science Class in Her Entire Undergrad

Imagine going to college and then deciding to get an advanced degree to prepare you for your career. What would you do if you kept failing the test you needed to pass in order to move forward? Would you keep studying, or would you rethink your career goals?

In this story, one young woman was in this situation, and she decided to talk to her dad about her career goals. She ended up changing her made about what career she would pursue, but she didn’t really think it through all the well.

Keep reading to find out what happens when she tells a private tutoring company that she wants to be a doctor.

Tales from Test Prep: “My dad’s a doctor.” I worked for a test prep company. We do prep classes, private tutoring, etc. This story is about Michelle*, who was our client for quite some time. She originally came to us for a GMAT prep class (business school admissions test), but wasn’t happy with her progress. In fact, her scores didn’t improve at ALL, despite attending every class and taking every practice test we had. So she went back and forth with one of the reps many, many times trying to figure out what she wanted to do.

She made a big decision but may not have thought it through all that well.

She repeated the GMAT course once, and after that, she was out of options. She’d have to pay in full if she wants to take the course again. So she came in to the office one day, and I overheard this conversation with one of our reps (L). M: So I’ve been talking with my father a lot. We agreed that if I’m going to go back to school, it should be something more worthwhile, you know? So I’m going to do medical school. What do you have for MCAT classes? L: I see. So, uh, I’m not sure if you’re aware, but the MCAT is very heavy in science content. You were a business major. Did you take any science classes? Any medical prereqs?

This isn’t looking promising.

M: No, nothing like that. L: Did you take Physics? Biology? Chemistry? M: Umm, I took a Bio course. I never took Physics or Chemistry at all.

She underestimated how hard it would be.

L: …I’m just concerned that you’ll be way behind, content wise. We can let you borrow some of our course materials, to check it out… M: with a wave of her hand I’m not worried about it. My dad’s a doctor. Needless to say, the MCAT class didn’t work out great for her…

Just because your dad’s a doctor doesn’t mean you’ll be able to handle the science coursework necessary to become a doctor. I think she would’ve benefited from some sort of career counseling to find out what her strengths actually are so she stops wasting time and money pursuing careers she’s not good at.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is an equally ridiculous thing to say.

Another person knows that your dad’s career doesn’t make you an expert in it.

This person has a theory.

A former test prep worker weighs in.

She needs to be realistic. If you weren’t premed in college and didn’t have a major such like biology, you can’t suddenly just decide that you want to be a doctor. It’s not like it’s that easy.

Although, she doesn’t sound the brightest. I hope she eventually found a career field that she could handle.

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