She Was Just Going Through Her Normal Routine With Her Dog, but Her Boyfriend’s Mood Changed the Night

Living with a partner isn’t always easy- especially if you have vastly different sleeping patterns. Navigating having a light sleeper in the house can be an absolute minefield for anyone just trying to go about their evening.

How would you handle a partner who was incredibly particular about their sleep? One woman recently shared her annoyances with her boyfriend like this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for turning on the living room light to feed my dog?

A few days ago, around 9:30 at night, I went into the living room to feed my dog his dinner.

He’s old and usually doesn’t eat breakfast until later in the afternoon, so he eats dinner pretty late too.

At the time, my boyfriend was on the couch watching TV.

All in all, a pretty standard evening set up.

What I didn’t realize was that he had apparently fallen asleep and was taking a nap.

I flipped on the living room light so I could see while scooping food out of the dog food bag.

The light was on for maybe 20 seconds before my boyfriend got annoyed and told me to turn it off.

Is she just supposed to feed her dog in the dark?

So I turned it off and walked away.

Well, somehow this has now become a THREE-DAY argument.

According to my boyfriend, turning on the light was basically the equivalent of “shining a flashlight directly into his eyes.”

This boyfriend is a bit of a drama queen.

He says I woke him up and that my apologies haven’t been “sincere” enough, so he refuses to accept them.

I have apologized multiple times, but after repeatedly being told my apologies weren’t good enough, I honestly stopped trying.

My apologies probably weren’t overly emotional because, honestly, I do think this is a pretty excessive and silly reaction to me turning on a light for 20 seconds.

Most people would agree with that assessment.

But I have still apologized for waking him up several times at this point.

Do I feel truly and utterly remorseful for what I did? No.

Because its genuinely not that big of a deal and he should have just taken the one apology and moved on.

As a normal person would.

But he’s continued getting upset and saying I “don’t care about him” because I’m “not actually sorry” for turning on the light and waking him up.

At this point, the more dragged out this becomes, the less sorry I feel about the original incident because… I turned on a living room light for 20 seconds to feed my elderly dog.

Also, for context: he normally doesn’t even go to bed until around 1am, and he was still able to go back to sleep a couple hours later.

Does the boyfriend realize there are easy solutions to these types of problems?

It was also his day off both the next day and the day after that, so this didn’t actually cost him any sleep or affect work.

AITA for not feeling nearly as guilty about this as my boyfriend thinks I should?

This whole situation sounds a lot bigger than just turning on a light.

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Let’s see if the good people of Reddit could offer any sage wisdom here.

The comments were in pretty unanimous agreement here.



And were appalled by the boyfriend’s behavior.



One person pointed out the obvious.



Someone else noted the warning signs.



But ultimately, the harsh truth was uncovered.



Something was brought to light, but it wasn’t the dog food.