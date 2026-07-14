HR Wouldn’t Act When Someone Kept Leaving the Office Bathroom in a Disgusting State, So a Coworker Wrote a Note

Any office environment is going to have bathrooms that multiple people have to share. It is an unwritten rule that you shouldn’t leave a big mess in the bathroom when you are done, but unfortunately, some people don’t follow that rule.

What would you do if someone kept leaving a huge mess in the bathroom, but even after it was reported to HR and management, nothing was done about it?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she finally took it upon herself to leave a somewhat passive-aggressive note in each of the stalls to remind her coworkers to clean up after themselves. She isn’t sure, however, if this was appropriate to do or not.

Personally, I think she handled it very nicely. If HR and management refuse to take action, someone has to. Check out the full story, and see what you think about this gross situation.

AITA for taping up a passive aggressive note in the bathroom without permission? I work in a smaller office of 25 people and we have two shared bathroom spaces for either side of the office.

In the last few months, the female bathrooms have been hit by the “bathroom bandit” who has disgustingly (but somewhat impressively) left waste in the toilet, on the toilet, and around the toilet within the stall. The impressive part is that on occasion, these instances leave waste on TOP of the toilet tanks. Not full on pile of waste, but some sort of splash zone that is disgusting to even imagine.

If they know who it is, they should be able to put a stop to it.

Since these instances have popped up a few times a month, the females in the office have determined who the culprit is, and brought it to HR and management. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the concern, HR hasn’t really been able to curb the behavior with this person.

Ahh, they are trying to avoid embarrassing the person.

HR is in another building so they need to rely on the information from management to have any kind of discussion or acknowledgment of these instances. Management went so far as to put cleaning supplies into every single stall to make any instances less obvious or embarrassing for this person.

What kind of person does this?

After a few emails sent out for reminders of office courtesy, it’s seemed the bandit was done, but alas, as time has gone on, they are back at it again. Today we were treated with a bowl full of waste and dirty water, and surprisingly no toilet paper, just sitting in the bowl.

This is definitely unsanitary.

I am so tired of having bathroom jump scares any time I need to use the restroom myself and worry that the toilets are unsanitary to use. Today I drafted up a note to put on the back of the stall doors because it seems the HR discussion has gone out the window.

This seems like a very reasonable note.

The note asked for a quick scan of the bathroom after use, to ensure there are no spills, waste, or any splashes to be cleaned up. It also states that the restrooms have been left in unsanitary conditions for some time and it is unacceptable.

Lastly, the note asked for the restrooms to be left in a condition any users would expect to find it.

This is a failure on the part of HR and management. This person did nothing wrong.

I kind of hate being passive aggressive, but I’m not sure how else to go about this if HR themselves are having a hard time getting this to stop.

Not even sure what kind of advice there could be to change this! Am I wrong for leaving a passive aggressive note to keep the shared bathrooms sanitary for everyone? AITA?

She wouldn’t have had to leave the note if HR had done its job. I get that this is an awkward and uncomfortable situation for everyone, but it really can’t just be ignored.

Take a look at the Reddit comments below and see what other people have to say about it.

I agree with this commenter. They have to force management to take action.

At least the flushable covers would help a little.

HR and management don’t want to have the awkward conversation.

This person says that the note isn’t likely to work.

Yup, time to be blunt about it. This has to end.

This is not a problem she should have to fix. If management and HR refuse to take action, she should continue to escalate the issue up the chain until something happens. Filing a report and demanding that it gets cleaned each time could help as well.

One must wonder, what kind of person leaves a public restroom in this condition? They know that it is their coworkers who will be coming in next, so they shouldn’t think they will get away with it. Gross.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.