Store Policy Debate: College Student Buys Beer After Cashier Refuses Her Friend

Sometimes it’s the little things that annoy people the most.

One college student found that out during what should’ve been a quick trip to the grocery store with a friend.

The cashier refused to sell his friend a single six-pack after learning he wasn’t old enough to drink, even though the alcohol wasn’t for him.

Rather than complain, they both complied.

That is, until she decided to enter the store again alone and use the self-checkout.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Revenge on annoying cashier This happened when I was 20 and still in college. I had a car, so I took one of my female friends (23) grocery shopping. We shared a cart since I needed a couple of things, but she decided to go on a massive food shopping spree. She also got a single six-pack of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, the black cherry stuff.

The cashier refused to sell the liquor to her.

As we’re checking out, on separate orders, the cashier, who was a young-ish dude, asked to see her ID. She complied. Then he asked to see mine. Being underage for drinking in the US (21 is the legal age), I straight up told him that I was not 21, but that the alcohol was definitely all hers. He would hear none of that and told her she couldn’t buy it. We were a bit annoyed because of how stupid it all seemed.

He was just upset the cashier thought he wanted girly drinks.

I’m a pretty big guy, 6’2″, possess a luscious beard, and am pretty muscular, and this little ***** thought that my friend (5’5″, really skinny, Asian) was buying me girly liquor. If there was a substantial amount of beer or hard liquor, I’d totally understand, but at the same time, I’d never actually go myself to buy alcohol because that’s just stupid. This particular grocery chain occasionally had employees who would bag the food for you. When no “baggers” are available, I bag my own **** if I’m buying a lot to speed things up for the cashier.

As they were walking to the car, his friend had a great idea.

So this time, I went to the bags at the end as if I was going to help bag the substantial amount of food my friend got… and proceeded to simply stare at the foodstuffs coming down the rolling ramp. The cashier looked at me, and I looked back at him expectantly. He then proceeded to bag our food. Right after we exited the store, I headed to the car with the grocery cart, while my friend went back to the store, picked up her Mike’s, got me a 6-pack of beer, and proceeded through the self-checkout line without any issues.

Too funny! It’s easy to see why there were annoyed, but it seems like he was just doing his job.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit agree.

This former cashier knows the law.

This reader thinks he had a valid reason to believe that.

Yet another person explaining why the cashier did that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

According to this comment, it was good petty revenge.

The cashier was probably just following the store’s policy, so it’s hard to blame him for doing his job.

But, at the same time, the customer deserves a little credit for not making a scene.

Some people would’ve demanded the manager, but these two found a harmless way to be petty and get their way.

No matter how you look at it, they handled the situation a whole lot better than most people probably would have.

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