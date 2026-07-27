When Roommate Agreements Fall Apart: Handling Shifting Boundaries Around Overnight Guests

Let’s get real: if you live with a roommate, chances are that they’ll be in a relationship and you’ll have to share your space with that person’s significant other from time to time.

Yes, that scenario can be pretty annoying, but that’s the price you pay when you live with someone.

And, to be honest, if something like that really bothers you that much, then you should probably live by yourself.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s pretty annoyed that her roommate has a problem with her boyfriend staying over sometimes.

Read on and see what you think.

Guest issues with roommate. “My roommate has complained about my boyfriend coming over before so we came to an agreement that 2 times a week is reasonable.

Oh, boy…

I’m following this agreement she made and now she is doubling back saying that is too much and she doesn’t even want him over once a week. I looked at the lease and in terms of overnight guests I’m not breaking it it says I just can’t have someone for more than 3 consecutive nights so 2 times a week on different days is well under that. I asked her what about my boyfriend who stays in my room, only comes out to use the bathroom, is quiet, and contributes to apartment cleaning bothers her and she literally had nothing to say.

This really doesn’t seem like a big deal…

Am I wrong if I tell her to mind her own business and say I’m sticking to two nights a week? Like I genuinely feel like she just needs to find an apartment that prohibits guests. The issue is that when she had a partner she had him over multiple times a week without even giving me a heads up and now that he’s gone the tune has changed.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, this situation isn’t really working out, is it?

You can say that again!

Good grief, lighten up, people.

Maybe she needs to move out and get a place with her boyfriend…