Teen Feels Hurt After Dad’s Fiancée Says She Wants an Adults-Only Wedding Party

Weddings are fragile in the sense that they’re very special days, so everyone gets a bit nervous.

So most people expect there to be at least a little tension when it comes to guest lists, seating charts, or who gets included in the ceremony.

But when the person feeling left out is one of the bride or groom’s own children, things can get even more tense, since starting it “wrong” can set the mood for years to come.

In this case, a 15-year-old girl thought she already knew what role she’d have when her dad remarried.

Instead, she found out her new stepmother didn’t include her at all.

When she tried explaining what she wanted, her dad brushed it off with a comment that completely changed the conversation.

Read the full story below and see what people had to say.

AITA for not going to my dad’s wedding since it’s just a stupid party? My dad is getting remarried. I (F15) assumed I’d be a bridesmaid or junior bridesmaid but apparently my new Stepmom doesn’t want any kids in her wedding party. Dad said I can be his best woman, but I don’t want to match clothes with men. I wanted to wear bridesmaid clothes.

But they don’t care what she wants.

I told my dad who told his gf who still refused to make me a bridesmaid. Dad told me to drop it and it’s just a “Stupid party” and I should just let it go and get over the fact that I can’t be in her wedding party. I told him since it’s just a stupid party I won’t attend. It’s on my mom’s custody time so I don’t have to go anyway. He thinks I’m an ******** for not supporting him. AITA?

I think her stepmother is being immature for excluding her.

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But what did Reddit think?

Something to consider.

A reader shares their thoughts.

I agree.

Another commenter chimes in.

Sometimes it’s easier to just do it.

Something else to consider.

At any age, one would expect to have a special place in their own parent’s wedding. Also, as a teen girl, she was excited to be a bridesmaid and dressing up. Is that a crime?

Her father’s response wasn’t exactly mean, but it also dismissed her feelings.

Instead of acknowledging her feelings, he stated that the wedding was “just a stupid party,” which sort of closed the conversation.

I also think that while the bride has the right to choose her wedding party, those choices will have consequences. Is she making good choices that will lead to good consequences?

Ignoring your teen stepdaughter doesn’t sound like a good way to start a marriage to me.