She Wanted to Help Plan Her Shared Sweet Sixteen. Instead, Her Family Shut Her Down and Accused Her of Being ‘Selfish’.

Planning a shared birthday can be tricky.

The following story is about a teenager who wanted to plan her sweet sixteenth birthday with her twin sister.

She suggested ideas and themes, but her sister showed little interest and dismissed her plans.

They ended up arguing, so she’s thinking about planning it alone instead.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to plan my birthday party with my twin sister? So, my twin sister and I (both 15F) have our 16th birthday coming up in exactly three weeks. I have been asking her for a little over a month about having a party. This birthday is kind of a big one, and I would like to celebrate it. She has not made an attempt to plan with me and has not given me any suggestions on what she wants.

This teenager tried to talk to her twin sister about their birthday plans.

I talked to her in person many times. I also texted her ideas and photos about what the party should be like. I had a conversation with her about planning it. She said she would think about it.

She asked her twin what she wanted to do if she didn’t want her suggestion.

Earlier today, I texted her about wanting a whimsical, fairytale-esque theme for the party. She replied, “That’s you though.” I replied, “Ok, then what do you want to do? Like you’re not just gonna tell me no. It’s my birthday, too, so either plan with me or I’m doing it all.”

Her twin sister implied she was being selfish and closed-minded.

To which she then said, “I mean it’s my birthday, so I kinda can tell you no if I asked you to plan it. But with both of us in mind because it’s kinda selfish to be closed-minded on something that involves both of us”. I see her point about me being selfish and closed-minded. I really do not think I was trying to be.

Now, she’s asking for some advice on how to move forward with it.

At this point, I am considering leaving her out of it. I want to plan it how I want it to be. If she wants to do anything, she can do it herself. I am over going back and forth about this. We have limited time to get this together anyway. Any thoughts, suggestions, or ideas would be greatly appreciated. I am open to criticism. If you think I was being rude or selfish toward her, please let me know.

Apparently, even twins can have very different personal preferences.

It honestly sounds like one wasn’t cooperating well, which made the planning a bit stressful here.

Clearly, one side is trying while the other isn’t engaging. Maybe they both need to meet halfway.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This user shares a similar thought.

This person gives some advice.

This comment makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Planning a birthday together requires effort from both sides.

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