The 8 A.M. Wake-Up Call: Why a Sleep-Deprived Homeowner Is Ready to Slam a Neighbor’s Construction Crew Over Weekend Noise.

Have you ever woken up to the sound of construction noise? It’s not pleasant, but if the crew isn’t working during quiet hours, there’s not much you can do about it except get some ear plugs.

My next door neighbors recently did a lot of construction in their backyard, and I would regularly hear saws and hammers early in the morning. I didn’t do anything about it. If I was tired enough, I went back to sleep. Otherwise, I went about my day.

In this story, one homeowner is in a similar situation, but they don’t want to keep dealing with the noise early in the morning, especially on the weekends. They’re actually thinking about asking the contractor to have the crew start working later in the day.

Keep reading to see if you think the homeowner’s request is unreasonable or if he should give the contractor a call.

AITA if I ask the builder/s of the home next to us to not start working at 8am on Saturdays? There is a new home going up behind ours and they’re in a phase now where for at least the past week or so they’ve been doing a lot of very loud hammering and pounding. During the week I get that they start at 8 and that’s cool but they’ve also been working Saturday and they start at the same time. I’m not sure how long it will last but I enjoy sleeping in on Saturday and the pounding is really getting annoying. There has obviously been other sounds and stuff for the past couple months but I’ve managed to deal with it.

The stump issue would bother me too.

I work from home so I hear it all day but I’m not asking them to “build quieter” but just give it little break in the morning especially on weekends. I would probably let it slide but these same guys were chipping a stump that was sending thousands of wood chips over the fence and hitting our back windows. So they just seem a little careless.

The house is really close to his fence.

The home is a 2 story and it’s backed up to literally just a few feet behind our fence so when they’re working the sound comes straight through our bedroom window. There have been times I thought they were in our backyard it was so loud. I’m mainly asking because we have guests this weekend. I don’t feel like I need to tell the builders themselves but maybe try to get the number of the contractor/builder and politely ask for a little bit of a break.

He wonders if it would be out of line to even ask.

I’m not suggesting they can’t do it, just wondering if a friendly call would be out of line. I get that the work needs to be done but it seems like they’re on some sort of accelerated schedule thats coming at our expense. Let me know if you want any more info.

If it’s not quiet hours, I don’t think the construction workers are doing anything wrong. He can ask, but I’m almost positive the contractor won’t agree to have his crew start later just because a neighbor wants him to.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks OP is being unreasonable.

Another person defends the workers.

This person thinks it’s okay to ask but expects the answer to be “no.”

The wood chip issue is the real problem.

I’d be annoyed about wood chips hitting my window. It might be worth calling the contractor about that, but the noise? That’s to be expected. I understand wanting to sleep in on the weekend, but 8am is not an unreasonable time for the crew to start working.

He can ask the contractor to start working later, but I’m almost positive his request won’t be taken seriously. They have deadlines to meet and can’t start work later just because a neighbor wants to sleep in.

If the noise really bothers him, he can buy earplugs.