The Checkout Surprise: How a Retail Employee’s Simple Gift Advice Sparked an Absolute Family Shopping Legend

Imagine being excited to buy a gift for your niece’s first birthday. As a proud uncle, you’re unsure what to buy and ask an employee at the store for advice.

If the employee made multiple suggestions, would you stick to your plan of buying one thing, or would you get carried away and buy multiple things in your excitement for the upcoming birthday?

In this story, one retail worker shares a sweet story of a dad and uncle who go shopping for a little girl’s first birthday. It’s the most heartwarming thing I’ve read in a long time.

Keep reading for this touching story.

An actually good and nice costumer duo (big dad and tiny uncle) Not so long ago, i worked in a shop. I was assigned in the kid/teen/baby toys department and was often asked to help find birthday or baby shower gifts. One afternoon, two person arrived, discussing together in my area, I remember that this duo was really contrasted: One of them was a massive black man with slow movements and a calm face, dressed in rather formal manner; and the other was a small white man, agitated and joyful, wearing a ACDC shirt and moving rapidly between the shelves. They really seemed to be opposite both by appearance and temperament.

They were looking for a gift.

I went to them to offer my help. Calm guy explains that he is the father of a baby girl and that it’s soon her birthday, thus he came here, with her uncle who wanted to buy her first birthday present. Tiny uncle who was silent until now, exclaims in a joyful voice: “she’s turning 1 years old! “. These guys seemed like the sweetest, and I was going to do my best to find the right gift.

OP made some suggestions.

So i begin, to propose to them our best sales. Explaining how this develops the abilities of the child and been reassuring about safety standards …. Big dad gets very attentive and asked a few questions about each product that I presented. Tiny uncle, as for him, listened but does not stay in place, and while getting attentive to the product’s explanation, he goes and looking around the shelves. After I showed them more than 5 or 6 products, big dad started telling me about his daughter and the preparations for her birthday, since joyful uncle, was busy on his side and had gone away to visit the massage department, i concluded that he would not need assistance at the moment and continued the conversation with proud dad. (common chatting with the costumers are not uncommon when the store is in low-traffic hours).

Yikes! The uncle is going overboard!

After a few minutes, he went silent when looking behind me, his eyes widened and he exclaimed: “You won’t take everything? Right? ” I turned around and saw the uncle holding ALL THE PRODUCTS I had presented. (he was obviously more attentive than he seemed) I remained speechless, while dad continued to address him in order to reasonate him: “She does not need that much, you wanted to buy a single gift originally » Smiling uncle walked towards us, explaining: « It’s alright don’t worry. Look, if she does not like the first gift, she will still enjoy the other! ” Dad sighed, but seemed more amused than jaded.

Everyone seemed happy.

At the moment i could not help but let out an approving laugh, it was really adorable and the satisfied smile of joyful uncle was communicative. We all shared some kind words, i thanked them and wished them a good day as they made their way to the cash register. I continued to smile as I watched them in the queue. The dad was a little embarrassed but smiling, as for the uncle….The man seemed so proud of himself standing firmly with his arms full of toys. I know that bad experiences or unkind customers are legion in the world of retail, and since I have myself some sad examples remained in my mind, sharing a kind story with polite customers feel good sometime.

That was an unexpectedly joyful ending to the story! I love it!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is true!

I assume the uncle is the mom’s brother.

This is also true.

I wasn’t, but now I am!

That is such a sweet story! I love how excited the uncle is for his niece’s first birthday! She’s certainly going to be spoiled! She’s lucky to have a dad and uncle who care about her so much!

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