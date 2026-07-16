The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

Imagine living in a condo, and there’s construction going on in your condo building. It’s loud, but you have no where else to go. What would you do?

In this story, one disabled condo owner is in this exact situation. She wishes the HOA would provide somewhere else for her to live, but they’re not. She can’t afford to pay for a hotel and is going crazy from all the noise.

She’s not sure what to do or if there’s anything she can do.

Let’s read all about it.

Construction in condo Our HOA told us that all six condos that are south facing had to have our floor to ceiling windows bricked up. we knew this 21 years ago when the contracts were signed on purchase. They require me to surrender keys and allow the builders 24/7 access (between 8am and 6pm generally) and the noise is unbearable. I can’t afford hotel accommodation and I am disables.

OP really wishes the HOA would provide alternate housing.

Do the HOA have the power to enforce such diruption with impunity? the reason for the construction is that a large building is being put up next door. The HOA received $500K for repairs etc from the next-door property developer. No funds were allocated to briefly rehouse us. One day I was sick and going mentally bananas and they fined me 1,000 for ‘blocking entry’ to the builders.

That does sound pretty awful, but if they were warned ahead of time this would happen, I don’t know that the HOA would have to pay for a hotel.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think the HOA should be expected to pay for alternate housing.

Here’s an idea worth looking into!

Another person has a good suggestion.

Here’s another opinion on this situation.

I’d be upset too, but I don’t think there’s anything she can really do about it. I wonder if she has talked to her neighbors. Are they equally frustrated by the noise, or have they all moved to hotels temporarily?

Construction noise is awful, but earplugs or noise cancelling headphones might help in the meantime.

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