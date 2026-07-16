July 16, 2026 at 7:35 am

The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

by Jayne Elliott

woman suffering from noise

Shutterstock

Imagine living in a condo, and there’s construction going on in your condo building. It’s loud, but you have no where else to go. What would you do?

In this story, one disabled condo owner is in this exact situation. She wishes the HOA would provide somewhere else for her to live, but they’re not. She can’t afford to pay for a hotel and is going crazy from all the noise.

She’s not sure what to do or if there’s anything she can do.

Let’s read all about it.

Construction in condo

Our HOA told us that all six condos that are south facing had to have our floor to ceiling windows bricked up.

we knew this 21 years ago when the contracts were signed on purchase.

They require me to surrender keys and allow the builders 24/7 access (between 8am and 6pm generally) and the noise is unbearable.

I can’t afford hotel accommodation and I am disables.

OP really wishes the HOA would provide alternate housing.

Do the HOA have the power to enforce such diruption with impunity? the reason for the construction is that a large building is being put up next door.

The HOA received $500K for repairs etc from the next-door property developer. No funds were allocated to briefly rehouse us.

One day I was sick and going mentally bananas and they fined me 1,000 for ‘blocking entry’ to the builders.

That does sound pretty awful, but if they were warned ahead of time this would happen, I don’t know that the HOA would have to pay for a hotel.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think the HOA should be expected to pay for alternate housing.

2026 07 15 at 7.06.36 PM The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

Here’s an idea worth looking into!

2026 07 15 at 7.06.43 PM The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

Another person has a good suggestion.

2026 07 15 at 7.06.58 PM The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

Here’s another opinion on this situation.

2026 07 15 at 7.07.07 PM The Construction Noise Is Making Her Sick, So This Disabled Resident Is Demanding Her HOA Pay for a Hotel

I’d be upset too, but I don’t think there’s anything she can really do about it. I wonder if she has talked to her neighbors. Are they equally frustrated by the noise, or have they all moved to hotels temporarily?

Construction noise is awful, but earplugs or noise cancelling headphones might help in the meantime.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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