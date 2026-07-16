The Customer Is Always… Wrong? Hotel Guest Refuses to Believe Clerk, Only to Learn a Humiliating Lesson

Working the overnight shift at a hotel means dealing with some unusual requests. But every now and then, a guest asks a question they seem determined not to accept the answer to.

According to this night auditor, the latest example happened around 2 a.m. when a guest approached the front desk carrying food and asked if there was a microwave in the lobby. OP explained that while there wasn’t a public microwave downstairs, every guest room was equipped with one. The guest then revealed the problem: his brother was asleep in the room, so he didn’t want to use it.

After being told—multiple times—that there simply wasn’t another microwave available, the guest still wasn’t convinced. Instead, he pointed toward the breakfast area, asked if OP was “sure,” and eventually insisted on checking for himself.

Spoiler alert: the microwave still wasn’t there.

Annoying microwave questions at 2AM. Why do people want to have the dumbest back and forths in the wee hours? Guest: walks up to front desk holding food “Hey, do you have a microwave down here?” Me: “No, there should be one in your room though.” Guest: “There is but my brothers asleep”

Uhhh not your problem?

Me: “Okay well, we don’t have a public microwave or even a microwave anywhere in this area, sorry.” Guest: “What about over there?” pointing to the breakfast area Me: “No, there is just a toaster, no microwave.” Guest: “Are you sure?” Me: “… Yes.”

Wow.

Guest: “Well, can I go look?” Me: “Knock yourself out man.” He then walks over and realizes that I, in fact, did not lie to him about there not being a microwave. So, he goes back to his room.

Too funny.

Bro, I can’t make an electrical appliance appear out of thin air just to make you happy. Nothing wrong with asking a question. But, if you can’t accept any answer besides the one you want, why even ask? This is just one example of the inane things I get asked every time I do audit. Another great hit, guy who asked when I was putting our water back out while I was actively putting it out in front of him. And guy who wants to sleep in the lobby because ‘the bed is hard and the couches are soft’.

Reddit found the interaction both hilarious and painfully relatable, especially among people who have worked customer service, hospitality, or retail. Many commenters joked that some customers don’t actually ask questions because they want information—they ask because they’re hoping reality will magically change if they keep asking long enough.

Readers also shared countless stories of similar interactions, from customers questioning obvious facts to insisting employees were hiding products, amenities, or services that simply didn’t exist. Several noted that overnight hotel staff often seem to attract the most bizarre conversations, likely because guests are tired, frustrated, or simply not thinking clearly in the middle of the night.

While most agreed there was nothing wrong with asking about a microwave initially, they couldn’t understand why the guest kept challenging the answer after receiving a clear explanation. To many, walking over to confirm OP wasn’t lying only made the exchange even funnier.

The overall takeaway? Sometimes customer service isn’t solving problems—it’s patiently explaining that reality is, in fact, still reality.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

This person just doesn’t understand why anyone would do this.

This person has a funny thought.

And this person came with the jokes.

Moral of the story is: If the employee says there’s no microwave…checking anyway usually doesn’t make one magically appear.