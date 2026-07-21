The Failed Heist: How a Convenience Store Employee Turn a Shoplifter’s Quick Escape Into an Instant Trap

If you worked in the same retail store for awhile, you’d learn what to expect. You’d know when you should be suspicious of customers and learn what to do to prevent them getting away with anything.

In this story, one convenience store worker shares what he did when he was suspicious that a young man was going to try to steal beer from the store.

He ended up being right about the guy’s plan, and the thief was clearly in panic mode.

Let’s read all about it.

“Open the door!”? You got it, dude. Say goodbye to your dignity I was working for an In-convenience store back in the day. This place wasn’t in a necessarily rough neighborhood (I’ve worked much worse in the past), but there were just enough High School and College-Aged kids to get real annoying real quick. This particular store has doors that lock with the push of a button behind the register. Pretty cool actually, and important detail for later. Also an important detail; my manager’s a genius, so they have me put a big stack of beer right by the front register. You know, so the beer run guys can see how close the beer is to the door from OUTSIDE.

He knew something was up.

Curly Haired kid comes in after just walking around the parking lot for twenty minutes, and my spidey senses are tingling. I know this dude is going to Beer Run me, I just know it. He comes to my register and asks for a cigarette that happens to be very far up on the shelf. I’ve had this happen before; someone asks for something that’s hard to reach and when I turn my back they’re gone. Not THIS time…

The kid wasn’t paying attention.

I then press the door lock button (which makes a very loud “clack!” at the location of the door(s) which was my way of letting him know that I knew what he was doing. Well, he evidently didn’t notice, despite my sighs, despite my exaggerated movement towards the button. I was thinking to myself (the best person to really think to) “What does this kid think I’m doing?” Maybe he was desperate, whatever, but as I turned around I hear a way-more-satisfying-than-anticipated THUD!!! as this kid, with an 18 pack in hand, slams into the locked doors.

The kid was persistent!

This kid was ON THE FLOOR, I have no idea how the 18pack in his hand didn’t break. He then kept slamming against the door with his body, saying “Open this door, open this effing door right now!”. Enter Malicious Compliance. I see this kid come back towards one side of the store and wind up to plow through this door. I know this kid’s gonna break the lock if he doesn’t stop doing this….

He timed it perfectly.

He makes one last long run at the door and then I press the unlock button last possible second. T he kid flies, literally FLIES through the doors swinging open, tumbles to the ground outside, finally the 18 pack breaks, rolling everywhere. The kid picked up like four beers and just kept running.

That’s funny, but I thought he was going to call the police on the kid or something since he caught him trying to steal and had trapped him in the store.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Decoy beer! I like this idea!

He never gave up!

I’m sure it really hit him!

Here’s a theory.

I don’t know that I would consider stealing beer working for it.

I wish OP had called the police. I know it’s just a case of beer, but the kid needs to learn not to do this again. I’m not sure running into the door will be enough to keep him out of trouble.