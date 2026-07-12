The Problem Was Violent, the Landlord’s Solution Was Genius. Inside the High-Stakes Property Standoff That Ended in an Empty Apartment and a Abandoned Cat.

I wouldn’t want to be a landlord or property manager. As much as tenants complain about them, there are also many stories about horrible tenants. This is one of them.

In this story, a tenant likes to complain about very minor and annoying issues. It seems that he’s complaining all the time, but one time his complaint is actually worth taking seriously. Although, it reveals another issue, so the property manager solves the problem in a very unexpected way.

The story gets even more dramatic when the tenant gets arrested, but it has a sweet ending.

Keep reading for this rollercoaster ride of a story!

Tenant from hell I used to work property manager for a semi large investment firm. I was in charge of several apartment complexes which included a 55+ section 8 complex. One tenant in the complex has been a royal pain all the time. He had a habit of calling the city inspection department anytime he had a problem in his apartment instead of filling out a work order to get faster service. (300 unit building so if it was a minor issue it would be first come first serve for non emergency or safety issues)

Some of his concerns were minor, but others actually did seem like real safety issues.

He actually called the city once for a dirty outlet cover. On this occasion I got a visit from the inspector because his patio door was not functioning. This I would definitely consider a safety issue. so I immediately go up to his unit with the inspector in tow. The inspector had been there before coming to see me and confirmed the door was stuck in the open position and would not close. But thought it a bit odd that he had 2 doors which confused me a little since each unit only has 1 patio.

There actually were two doors.

Upon entry we go to the patio and sure enough there are 2 patio doors. Side note: the tenant had been there long before I started working there so this was the way it was long before me and he had floor to ceiling curtains which obscured the second door which was always in the open position yet hidden from view. So when I entered I clearly see a door that seem perfectly fine. I go over to the working door and test to see that it is sliding and locking properly and it is, and ask the inspector what seems to be the problem.

It didn’t actually seem like a safety issue, but he still had to do something about it.

He points out the other door behind the curtains which I now clearly noticed. It had been slid into the open position and was not obstructing the egress at all. It seems that proir to me someone installed a new door but never removed the old one they just extended the frame. Which in effect fixed the problem in a sloppy way. But in my opinion it was a working door and not a safety issue which the inspector agreed with. The problem was we have a city code that clearly states any door must be in working condition regardless of if it’s used or not. The inspector said I either have to fix or remove the door and gives me a 5 day compliance order.

I’m sure this isn’t what the inspector or the tenant expected to happen!

By chance I had a crew remodeling the unit across the hallway and as the inspector was filling out the order I went to the other unit asked one of the guys to use his maul and Sawzall. I went back into the tenants apartment and proceeded to smash out the glass and start cutting the the aluminum door with the Sawzall and had the door busted out in less than 5 minutes making a hell of a mess in the process. All while the inspector was filling out his paperwork and the tenant was watching in complete shock.

How does this solve the problem? Now there’s a hole in the tenant’s wall!

I turn to the inspector and ask does it now comlpy and he sort of chuckles. And says legally yes it does. And I say good, problem solved and he agrees and signs off on the order. I have the guys across the hall clean up the mess and went with the inspector back to my office.

The tenant eventually got evicted.

In the elevator he says he’d never seen something like that before but since he was about as fed up with this guy always bugging them as I was over minor infractions he thought it was a hilariously creative solution albeit not a very nice way to go about it. Not long afterwards the tenant got arrested for an assault and got a jail sentence and became late on rent which gave me the perfect excuse to evict him. Now comes the second malicious compliance where I live the sheriff is required to remove belongings after an eviction but the limit the items to a set value, and leave behind anything under the value threshold. So it’s up to me and my crew to haul out the junk. While one of the guys was cleaning out his bedroom closet he opens a box and it was stuffed full of pictures of illegal things.

He had to tell the sheriff.

So, of course I call the sheriff’s back, and they took the evidence for additional charges to tack on to his jail time. One more note about the eviction is he also had a cat and the cat was still there and I found out his neighbor was feeding it in his absence. Now the cat had to go. This cat was old and ugly and our local shelter is definitely a kill shelter, and I knew he didn’t have a chance of being adopted so it was a certain death sentence.

He took pity on the cat.

Now me I’m a huge animal advocate I have 3 rescue dogs and 5 horses and a few barn cats and felt pity for the poor guy and thought one more barn cat wouldn’t hurt so I took him home. When I got him there is when I found out he was declawed on all 4 paws and knew he would never make it in a barn setting. He lived out his remaining days comfortably inside our house.

That guy wasn’t just an awful tenant but an awful person. I’m glad he’s locked away, and I’m glad the cat found a good home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He was definitely a bad person.

It is odd.

This person liked the ending.

Another person points out the highs and lows of this story.

That was a story full of one unexpected thing after another! It certainly kept my attention. The worst part with the awful tenant. The most surprising part was how the property manager dealt with the door. The best part was giving the cat a home.

The tenant definitely got what he deserved.