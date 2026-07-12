The Stitches Were Fresh. The Supervisor Didn’t Care. Inside the Loading Dock Mandate Sparking an Immediate HR Backlash.

What would you do if you returned to work after having surgery with a doctor’s note restricting you from lifting anything heavy, but your supervisor thought you forged it and kept assigning you to tasks that required you to lift heavy boxes? Would you do what your supervisor told you to do, or would you follow your doctor’s orders?

In this story, one woman was in that situation, and she chose to follow her doctor’s orders. The awful supervisor actually threatened her job if she didn’t do what she was told, but she still refused to do against what her doctor said.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Supervisor Can’t Grasp Doctor’s Order I worked at the mart of walls and had a supervisor from hell, I swear she thought she was a god among paupers and peasant. She and I never really got along and I was usually the employee sent to do all the odd jobs like greeter or unloading a truck. Well my health has always been an issue and one day I had a few cysts rupture on the outside of my ovaries causing internal bleeding and my doctor told me I would need surgery. I told my supervisor AND manager that I was going in for surgery and would be unable to work at all for three or four days after.

It seemed like everything went fine.

They both said they hoped things went well and thanked me for telling them and that they’d take care of the schedule. Well the surgery went great and after three days I was given the ok to go back to work with a few restrictions. I turned in the doctors orders that say no lifting of any kind and that I shouldn’t be on my feet for an extended period of time (I was supposed to sit as much as possible so the incisions would open), again I turn it in to both my super and manager.

But the supervisor was actually far from understanding. This is an example of why it’s important to get everything your supervisor says in writing.

The next day my supervisor calls me in to the office with her and one of the other managers, not the one that was actually in charge of the section I worked in, to give me an attendance warning because apparently my supervisor had scheduled me for the week before including the day of my actual surgery. I try to remind them she and my manager knew I’d be out and said they wouldn’t schedule me. But she says she did no such thing and then tells me I’d been picked for truck duty so I better run over there… I pulled out a copy of my dr order that I’d stashed my locker and show her that I cannot lift anything.

At least the loading dock manager was more understanding.

The witch had the nerve to say “well you clearly CAN lift some things otherwise how did you get dressed, you think I’m so stupid that I can’t tell you made that whole thing up?” before saying that if I didn’t get over to the truck Id be getting another official warning. Well I walked over to the loading dock and noticed she hadn’t followed me and one of the other managers was supervising the unloading, I went up to him and explained who sent me before handing him my copy of the doctor orders. That manager was at least competent and sent me back out to my section and instructed me to get someone to pull over a stool from photo over to the register and take over as cashier. At this point I think all the stupidity is over and that the rest of my shift would be uneventful and I’d take up the accusations from my supervisor with MY manager the next day.

Yikes! The supervisor sounds kind of crazy.

I’m sure by now you can guess that the stupidity of the day was far from over. As I’m sitting on the stool checking a customer out and simultaneously helping one of my coworkers set up a straight talk phone the store phone starts ringing and when I answer it I hear my supervisor telling me off for daring to move a stool over to the register and threatening my employment because it had been clearly stated that we weren’t allowed to sit while on the floor. Apparently she was up with loss prevention and saw me “sitting on the job”. Before I knew it the raving lunatic of a woman had marched her way back to my section and told me to get off my lazy butt and follow her because she found a task for me that I couldn’t possibly weasel my way out of.

The supervisor gave her another task she clearly couldn’t do.

The witch all but pushed me into a room where they kept overflow inventory for health and beauty, the place was one giant rats-nest of chaos with boxes upon boxes of shampoo and feminine hygiene products stacked with no semblance of organization. I don’t remember exactly what she said verbatim but I got the gist of it “since I supposedly had problems with my own ovaries, I should be more than able to work with pads and tampons”. I was instructed that I was not to leave that room until it was organized, my shift was over, or I was bleeding out. I told the idiot lady again that I could not lift and wasn’t willing to risk it to which she said I WOULD either do as I was told or Id be looking for a new job so I better figure something out. She slammed the door and left, leaving me alone surrounded by all these heavy boxes in an un-air-conditioned room.

She had an idea.

Here’s were my malicious compliance and inability to tolerate that woman one more day come in. Now I really wasn’t willing to go against doctors order/ and I definitely had no remorse for what I was about to do. This wasn’t my first time having a surgery like this, the four incisions were small but two had overlapped with old scar tissue from the previous operation and those two had a habit of oozing still. It’s funny how adding heat and moisture can make other fluids spread farther, with substances like blood it can make it appear as if there is much more present than there actually is.

Time to put the plan into action.

I’d checked my incisions earlier in my shift so I knew the gauze definitely had some blood and my plan was set. I looked around for a few minutes and sat down on the floor in the room to sweat and waited(I think I should mention that at this point I had already decided to quit). About 15 minutes before my shift ended and about an hour since I’d been put in the room, I got up and left looking for the worlds worst supervisor. When I found her she was in the back and snapped that Id better have finished already if I was “out and about” this far ahead of schedule. I calmly told her I had just come back to get some fresh gauze from my locker.

The supervisor really did think OP was lying apparently.

She rolled her eyes and told me to give up with the whole “surgery” bit because there was no way it was true, the woman followed me to my locker and stood by me literally tapping her foot. What I hadn’t quite expected was her following me to the bathroom, apparently she didn’t expect to see what appeared to be blood soaked gauze when I lifted my shirt. The heat and my sweat worked magnificently and it looked like I’d been bleeding heavily, there were a few trails where beads of sweat had taken some of the dried oozing stuff with it. She almost immediately began back pedaling saying she didn’t know I’d had any restrictions from surgery and demanded I go before the store manager.

Time to talk to the store manager.

I showed him the dr note. She said she didn’t get one. I told him to ask one of the three managers who had seen said note. She says I only showed them & didn’t inform her.

More managers backed up her story.

The manager that gave me my attendance warning says otherwise. She says she didn’t ask me to do anything the went against it anyhow. Manager that supervised the truck unloading calls her bluff. He explains what he told me to do. And she tries to say I didn’t do what he said.

And then she quit.

I remind her that she called from the LP office and said I’d be fired if she saw me sitting again. Then came the finale, I tell the store Manager where I’d spent the last hour and how I was instructed not to leave until I’d organized it unless my shift was over or I was bleeding out at the risk of losing my job. I then informed them all that I was quitting immediately since I’d clearly left the room early and I would rather leave on my own terms. The store manager tried apologizing but I politely told him that I wasn’t comfortable working beneath supervisors who not only ignored authentic medical restrictions but accused their employees of lying about and forging the documentation of those medically necessary requirements.

I hope the supervisor got fired. That’s how I’d like to see the story end. It seems that everyone else was understanding.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s another suggestion.

Nobody thinks she should let her former employer get away with this.

Another person urges her to sue.

I hope she does sue Walmart, and I hope the supervisor gets fired. That was an awful way to treat an employee who was recovering from surgery. I’m glad she didn’t follow any of her supervisor’s orders and did what her doctor recommended instead. Health is more important than a job.

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