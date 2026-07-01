The Ultimate Workload Trap: How a Manager’s Unreasonable Demands Pushed a Dedicated Staffer to Her Absolute Breaking Point

Being hired as a social media specialist and then being treated like a personal assistant who also does IT, errands, and whatever else nobody else wants to handle is a special kind of workplace nightmare.

One woman took a social media branding job at a small family business and within months found herself buried under 10 different roles while her boss, a man in his mid 70s who’s still running the operation, asks her daily why they haven’t gotten any online orders.

She’s explained the answer multiple times: there’s no marketing budget, no promotions, and no visibility because he won’t approve any of it.

Meanwhile, she’s buying whiskey for his personal stash, troubleshooting servers she was trained on once, and absorbing passive-aggressive comments.

She’s not sure how much more she can take.

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss won’t let me do my job properly My boss is exhausting. I don’t know if this will give context, but I’m a 33F and he is in his mid 70s. Why he is still working blows my mind (his hands shake and everything).

From the start, her role at the company wasn’t clearly defined.

I was hired in a weird position. They honestly didn’t know what to do with me at first. This is a small family owned business. Right now I am doing 10 different jobs basically, but my main is social media branding.

Her boss is quick to criticize, but won’t ever consider the fundamental issues plaguing the business.

He complains that they don’t get any online sales, so naturally I told him why. There was zero marketing before I got here, and they don’t promote their shop whatsoever. He won’t let me do anything to help promote the business. They’ll spend money on god knows what but I can’t spend a little money promoting our social media and posts.

His priorities seem to be completely out of wack.

But they’ll make me do alcohol runs to buy $60 bottles of whiskey for their personal collection. He’s passive aggressive with me, asking every day if we got an order and I politely say no.

His expectations are sky high, but basically impossible to meet.

He wants me to wave a magic wand and somehow get us an order. He won’t let me do promotional sale posts, like 10% or buy one get one free. Just the other day he gave me a new task. Basically if our servers go down I have to go in and fix it.

Of course, he can’t be bothered to actually train her on how to do it.

I wanted him to watch me do it since it was very important. I couldn’t find my notes on it that’s been buried with the other countless job notes I have. He makes a nasty remark, “You’re really good at taking notes but horrible at keeping them.”

She’s starting to feel like she won’t last much longer in these conditions.

Somehow I was supposed to also remember how to do this server task even though he showed me once a week and a half ago. I’m so burnt out already and I’ve only been here since April. I don’t know what to do. I have become his personal assistant but at what cost?

This workplace sounds about as toxic as a workplace can get.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy.

What did Reddit have to say?

This employee needs to be relentless in asking for what she needs.

Maybe it’s time to really lay out for him the realities of organic-only marketing.

This user suggest a different approach.

This commenter can’t help but count out all the red flags.

He hired her to solve a problem and then put a lock on every solution she offered. That’s not good management.

Clearly we’re talking about a man who wants the results without any of the changes required to get them, and he’s found someone to blame every morning when the magic doesn’t happen.

This employee was honest from the start about the limitations in the business’ strategy. No smart businessperson would put this little foresight into budgeting and still have the gall to blame the nearest available target.

If she can’t communicate with her boss, then it’s high time she try and find a better one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.