Their Rural Neighbors Play Loud Music All the Time, but They’ve Had Enough and They’re Planning to Get Even

Most people would probably think that moving to country would automatically mean you’d be in a tranquil setting with plenty of peace and quiet.

That sounds accurate, right?

Wrong!

Some of the same problems us city folk deal with also spill over into the countryside.

Check out what this person had to say about some neighbors that are getting on their last nerve.

How to deal with insufferable neighbors? “I want to get back at my neighbors. Two of our neighbors (a couple, age between 20-30, with a child) and the other is a group of men, all in their fifties, who bought the house next to us. The problem is this: Jealousy. We have been approximately living here for at least five years, so not that long.

This sounds like a movie…

We come from a small town, and decided to move closer into the woods for a quiet, peaceful life. But that has changed since our neighbors turned on us. I know it sounds dramatic, but it has not always been like this. The group of men that lived here before us were previously ex-party people. Basically from my knowledge they went to a lot of raves, clubs, and whatnot. And they continued to live that lifestyle here in the woods, which means constant loud music, drugs, and tons of illegal parties. At first, it didn’t bother us, because we assumed this was merely a one weekend kind of thing. But gradually, things escalated: They were met with many complaints from our side, and naturally, they ended up frustrated. So now we’ve been having this back and forth for the past five years. We’ve tried to set rules, and at first, it went great. They get to have their parties on the weekend, and we have our peace over the week.

Uh oh…

Though, after the new neighbors moved in, (the couple) everything escalated. At first, we were really good friends with them. My brother would regularly help them out in their garden, as it had been neglected the past five years until they moved in. (We own two tractors and lots of garden supplies, at least they’re owned by my brother, who doesn’t mind lending it to our neighbours.) Well, things went south rather quickly: The boyfriend from the couple got HELLA jealous of my brother, accusing him of flirting with his girlfriend, which is ridiculous, my brother has always been a very friendly and helpful guy.

This was getting ugly…

What makes this worse, after that, he started to beat his girlfriend, we literally had to get between them SEVERAL times. But even then, she would not leave him? The fights have stopped now, but since then, they’ve been insulting us from across their garden, they glare at us, basically do anything to let us know they can’t stand us. Anyway, so now we’re at this point now: Since the group of men are retired, and the mother from the couple was on maternity leave, they were home at all times. Meaning, they knew when we were home, and when we were off to work. I am the only person who started to notice their weird behavior, as I work from home. So, what do they do?

They’re being obnoxious on purpose…

They wait for my parents to come home from work. And then, when the cars are parked, It starts with them turning on the loudest music, and when I tell you, THEY DO NOT TURN ON MUSIC UNLESS MY PARENTS ARE HOME! They KNOWINGLY wait for my parents to come home, and then, only then do they turn this stuff up. And I need you to know its ONLY music only. We are not talking about simple pop, radio nonsense. It’s those awful 2023 GOA remixes. its absolutely obnoxious. That is not enjoyable unless you are on drugs or a retired fifty year old man with brain damage. And We hear this EVERY DAY! EVERY DAY! I am not exaggerating. They’ve been doing this since the start of 2026. It’s psychological torture at this point, and neither I, my parents, or my brother can take it anymore. I am surprised it hasn’t escalated any further. and before anyone ask: NO, THE POLICE DOES NOT HELP! And filing a lawsuit is way too expensive. I just wish to get my petty revenge. I don’t care anymore, I just want to get back back at them.”

Here’s what a reader had to say on Reddit.

These folks need to be taught a lesson!

I’d be pretty peeved too if I moved to the country and had to put up with this nonsense.

Enough is enough!

Things are about to get even uglier between these feuding neighbors!