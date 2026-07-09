They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbor’s Construction Crew. The Mind-Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

If your neighbors were having some construction work done on their house, would you be willing to let the construction workers use the water from your hose, or would you refuse?

In this story, one family was in this situation, and they agreed to let the workers use their hose. They didn’t have any problems for quiet awhile, but that all changed one day when some new workers showed up and didn’t put the hose back when they were done.

Now, the family is considering not letting the workers use their hose anymore, but they’re also wondering if they’re making a big deal out of nothing.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for potentially not letting the construction workers renovating our neighbours house use our water? So backstory, we got new neighbours who then gutted the house and are basically rebuilding the whole thing and adding another floor. All of that is fine and they had previously asked if they could use our hose/water sometimes to which we said okay, no problem. Everything has been fine and everyone who used the water was polite and relatively friendly.

But that all changed.

However, a few days ago there was a crew of about 5 guys that we’ve never seen before so we’re assuming they’re just another group of contracted workers and they asked us if they could use the water. We said okay, and asked that they pull the hose out to the side of the house so the water doesn’t get all over our front door/entrance. Well, they pulled it to our lawn instead and dragged the hose through our garden, squishing some of the flowers and left the hose out there overnight. The next day we put it back and weren’t able to speak to them as we were not home all day.

It got even more annoying.

Then we come home to find they disconnected the hose from the tap and water was all over the front entrance to our house. They didn’t reconnect it before leaving . We were able to talk to them this morning, but they didn’t seem happy about it. They agreed, but insisted on pulling the hose to the front lawn instead of to the side of the house and I said as long as they pull it around the garden and put things back it’s fine.

OP is doing the neighbors and construction crew a favor. They should be more considerate.

Word for word I said, “we have no issue with you using the water, but you need to put things back where you found it”. Idk if that was rude, but the main guy that talked to me didnt seem to care and seemed like he thought I was making a big deal out of nothing. But he said okay so I thought that would be the end of it. Well they did the same thing and dragged the hose through the garden, leaving it out there overnight. Not really a big deal, but I feel like it’s more of a respect thing, especially since we technically didn’t have to agree to let them use our water.

OP is considering talking to the neighbor.

They’re also supposedly going to be here for about 2 more weeks. Now we’re thinking of letting our neighbour know and seeing if we can come up with a solution as our issue is only with the few workers that have been here the past few days. We still don’t mind them using the water but if they keep moving things around and not putting the hose back would it be a jerk thing to say that they can’t use the water?

Talking to the neighbor sounds like a good idea.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is good advice.

I agree. I would’ve said no from the beginning.

It’s their house, so they get to make the rules.

Nobody seems to think that they should let this situation continue.

They never should have agreed to let the construction workers use their water. Why can’t they use the neighbor’s hose? They shouldn’t have to pay an extra high water bill because of the neighbors’ construction project! That’s ridiculous!

At this point, the best thing to do would be to talk to the neighbors, explain what happened, and explain why the water privileges have ended. Then, bring the hose inside so they can’t use it.

Being nice can really backfire.