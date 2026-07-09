July 9, 2026 at 4:35 pm

They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbor’s Construction Crew. The Mind-Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

by Jayne Elliott

hose hooked up outside a house

Shutterstock

If your neighbors were having some construction work done on their house, would you be willing to let the construction workers use the water from your hose, or would you refuse?

In this story, one family was in this situation, and they agreed to let the workers use their hose. They didn’t have any problems for quiet awhile, but that all changed one day when some new workers showed up and didn’t put the hose back when they were done.

Now, the family is considering not letting the workers use their hose anymore, but they’re also wondering if they’re making a big deal out of nothing.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for potentially not letting the construction workers renovating our neighbours house use our water?

So backstory, we got new neighbours who then gutted the house and are basically rebuilding the whole thing and adding another floor.

All of that is fine and they had previously asked if they could use our hose/water sometimes to which we said okay, no problem.

Everything has been fine and everyone who used the water was polite and relatively friendly.

But that all changed.

However, a few days ago there was a crew of about 5 guys that we’ve never seen before so we’re assuming they’re just another group of contracted workers and they asked us if they could use the water.

We said okay, and asked that they pull the hose out to the side of the house so the water doesn’t get all over our front door/entrance.

Well, they pulled it to our lawn instead and dragged the hose through our garden, squishing some of the flowers and left the hose out there overnight.

The next day we put it back and weren’t able to speak to them as we were not home all day.

It got even more annoying.

Then we come home to find they disconnected the hose from the tap and water was all over the front entrance to our house.

They didn’t reconnect it before leaving .

We were able to talk to them this morning, but they didn’t seem happy about it.

They agreed, but insisted on pulling the hose to the front lawn instead of to the side of the house and I said as long as they pull it around the garden and put things back it’s fine.

OP is doing the neighbors and construction crew a favor. They should be more considerate.

Word for word I said, “we have no issue with you using the water, but you need to put things back where you found it”.

Idk if that was rude, but the main guy that talked to me didnt seem to care and seemed like he thought I was making a big deal out of nothing. But he said okay so I thought that would be the end of it.

Well they did the same thing and dragged the hose through the garden, leaving it out there overnight.

Not really a big deal, but I feel like it’s more of a respect thing, especially since we technically didn’t have to agree to let them use our water.

OP is considering talking to the neighbor.

They’re also supposedly going to be here for about 2 more weeks.

Now we’re thinking of letting our neighbour know and seeing if we can come up with a solution as our issue is only with the few workers that have been here the past few days.

We still don’t mind them using the water but if they keep moving things around and not putting the hose back would it be a jerk thing to say that they can’t use the water?

Talking to the neighbor sounds like a good idea.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a construction crew that taps into a tenant’s power without permission.
Read The Drama

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is good advice.

2026 07 08 at 2.39.50 PM They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbors Construction Crew. The Mind Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

I agree. I would’ve said no from the beginning.

2026 07 08 at 2.39.58 PM They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbors Construction Crew. The Mind Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

It’s their house, so they get to make the rules.

2026 07 08 at 2.40.14 PM They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbors Construction Crew. The Mind Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

Nobody seems to think that they should let this situation continue.

2026 07 08 at 2.40.29 PM They Generously Shared Their Water Supply With a Neighbors Construction Crew. The Mind Boggling Property Destruction That Followed.

They never should have agreed to let the construction workers use their water. Why can’t they use the neighbor’s hose? They shouldn’t have to pay an extra high water bill because of the neighbors’ construction project! That’s ridiculous!

At this point, the best thing to do would be to talk to the neighbors, explain what happened, and explain why the water privileges have ended. Then, bring the hose inside so they can’t use it.

Being nice can really backfire.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose neighbor’s called the cops because they were parked in their own driveway.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter