They Thought a Private Backyard Party Was Open to the Whole Block. Inside the Explosive Holiday Standoff That Ended in Vulgar Insults.

Every neighborhood has that one family who thinks “private event” is a personal invitation.

This particular family took the concept and ran with it, right past the no trespassing sign and into someone else’s Fourth of July party.

A homeowner watched his neighbors waltz in uninvited, dispatch their two kids to the food table, and try to talk their way into staying.

It was the latest chapter in a months-long saga of these neighbors grabbing whatever wasn’t nailed down.

This time, they picked the wrong party.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbors try crashing my friends by invite only party yesterday I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this story: yesterday I was at a friend’s Fourth of July party, but it was an invite-only party.

It wasn’t long before chaos erupted.

Within an hour, a man, his wife, and two kids show up and say, “Hey neighbor.” Then the wife tells her kids to go grab plates, but the plates get blocked by two of my friend’s daughters.

Immediately, these rude neighbors face backlash.

My friend’s husband says, “Hey man, this is a private, invite-only party and you’re not crashing it.” The kids go running to their mom saying they’re being denied plates. The mom tells my friend’s daughters to move, which the two stand their ground. The neighbor says, “Come on, you won’t even know we’re here!”

This is far from the first time these neighbors have behaved this way.

My friends have had to deal with these neighbors being entitled for months. Fall, they tried taking leaf bags from the yard. Winter, they tried walking over to take their snowblower they were going to load onto my friend’s husband’s truck to go dig out my friend’s parents. And spring, they tried taking garden soil bags.

So needless to say, these neighbors are fresh out of chances.

My friend tells them they have two minutes to turn around and leave, they have overstepped themselves too many times the last few months and clearly ignore the no trespassing sign at the front of the house. Eventually the couple scoop up their kids and say an obscenity as they leave.

These neighbors are way out of line here.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who thought she’d found the perfect home – but then spring came, and her neighbor’s trees showed their true colors. Read The Drama →

Did Redditors agree?

It’s clear these neighbors have gotten way too b0ld.

These neighbors definitely have a case, so now it’s time to start building it.

This user thinks it’s time to escalate.

This is just plain entitled — and the behavior needs to stop.

If nothing else, you’ve got to applaud these neighbors’ audacity.

These neighbors spent a full year treating their property like a self-serve depot, and crashing a private party was just the natural next step in a very bold progression.

Give some people an inch and they’ll take your leaf bags, your garden soil, and a seat at your Fourth of July table.